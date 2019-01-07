Keystone Bank floats first Zero Data mobile platform

Related News

The Managing Director of Keystone Bank Ltd, Obeahon Ohiwerei says the bank will continue to demonstrate commitment in delivering superior and innovative banking solutions to its customers.

Mr Ohiwerei said in a statement on Monday in Lagos that the bank’s customers could now transact banking services at their convenience on the new ‘Keystone Bank Mobile App’ with zero data.

According to him, the feature enables customers to enjoy banking services on their mobile phones without data.

“In our fast-paced and evolving digital world, service literally has to be at the speed of thought.

“The rules of engagement are changing so fast that customers’ expectations are as diverse as our lifestyles and choices.

“It is no longer a question of stepping out to the bank but about the convergence of innovative services, digital technology and Omni-channel platforms coming to us at breakneck speed,’’ he said.

Mr Ohiwerei said mobile banking was not entirely new in the industry, but that there was no end to innovation in delivering customer convenience, especially at Keystone Bank.

He said development of new innovations remained one of the things that set the bank apart, adding that it would continue to be its strength.

“We are determined to be your preferred bank; dependable, responsive and always within reach,” he said.

Notable features of the mobile app are easy account opening, convenient self-booking and liquidation of fixed deposits.

Others are an expanded list of bill-payment options, easy activation of standing instructions, recurrent future payments, “Switch Card on/off option’’ which allows users to disable their cards temporarily if missing and re-enabling at the click of a button.

Also included in the features are “Hide Balance Feature’’ an additional safeguard against third-party viewing and the “Meet Your Relationship Manager Option” which allows users to call or email their account officers within the app.

Keystone Bank is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering convenient and reliable solutions to its customers.

(NAN)