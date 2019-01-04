Related News

The bears persist on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for the third trading day of the year with the market capitalisation declining further by N49 billion.

Specifically, the market capitalisation shed N49 billion or 0.42 per cent to close at N11.425 trillion against N11.474 trillion recorded on Thursday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index lost 132.42 points or 0.43 per cent to close at N11.425 trillion against N11.474 trillion on Thursday.

An analysis of the price movement table shows that 29 companies posted price depreciation led by CAP with N2.50 to close at N31.50 per share.

Beta Glass trailed with a loss of N1.30 to close at N67, while Forte Oil dipped by N1.10 to close at N29.60 per share.

Zenith Bank declined by N1 to close at N21.70, while GlaxosmithKline went down by 85k to close at N12.20 per share.

Conversely, 11 stocks recorded price growth with Okomu Oil leading the gainers’ table, gaining N3.80 to close at N80 per share.

Nigerian Breweries followed with a gain of 80k to close at N79.50, while Guaranty Trust Bank garnered 50k to close at N33.50 per share.

Stanbic IBTC also increased by 50k to close at N46.50, while UPL appreciated by 17k to close at N2.14 per share.

AIICO Insurance dominated the activity chart, trading 83.72 million shares valued at N52.95 million.

Diamond Bank followed with 71.10 million shares valued at N131.19 million, while Zenith traded 26.31 million shares worth N574.34 million.

Access Bank traded 23.79 million shares valued at N140.22 million, while Transcorp sold 13.94 million shares worth N16.25 million.

In all, investors traded 334.32 million shares valued at N1.77 billion in 4,082 deals, representing an increase of 97.60 per cent.

This was in contrast with a total of 169.19 million shares worth N1. 13 billion transacted in 3,683 deals.

(NAN)