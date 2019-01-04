MRS announces relocation of corporate headquarters

Related News

The management of MRS Oil Nigeria Limited on Friday announced that it has changed the location of its corporate headquarters in Lagos.

The new development was communicated to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in a disclosure notice issued by the firm Friday.

The disclosure, signed by O.M Jafojo, the company secretary, said the move was approved by the Board of Directors of the company.

The new office address was given as No. 2, Tin Can Island, Apapa, Lagos.

The company’s head office was previously located at No. 8, Macarthy Street, Onikan, also in Lagos.

MRS Oil Nig. Plc prides itself as a fully integrated downstream player with leading positions in the Nigeria Oil Industry.

The firm is one of the largest and leading marketers of refined products, including gasoline, marine and aviation fuels, and other products in the downstream industry in Nigeria. It also markets premium fuels under the MRS brand across 416 retail service stations spread all over Nigeria.