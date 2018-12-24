Price of cooking gas droped in November – NBS

FILE: A Cooking gas business [Photo credit: Business Daily]

The average price to fill a five kilogramme cylinder of cooking gas in Nigeria decreased by 2.82 per cent between October and November, the National Buraeau of Statistics (NBS) stated in a monthly report.

The report was published on the bureau’s website. It shows the price dropped from N2,145.30 recorded in October to N2,084.74 in November.

According to the report, states with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas were Akwa Ibom (N2,350.68), Abia (N2,300.50) and Bauchi (N2,300).

“States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Lagos (N1,954.55), Kwara (N1,945.45) and Ebonyi (N1,908.33),” it said.

Similarly, average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased by 4.59 per cent beween October and November and reduced by 6.61% between November 2018 and November 2017. The price decreased to N4, 242.26 in November 2018 from N4,446.19 in October 2018.

“States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Akwa Ibom (N5,000.00), Abia (N4,618.75) and Anambra (N4,578.95).”

“States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Osun, (N4033.33), Bauchi & Edo (N4,025.00) and Oyo (N4,000.00),” it said.

LPG is becoming increasingly popular for cooking in urban areas across Nigeria. Other popular fuel for cooking, particularly in rural areas, are charcoal and kerosene.

