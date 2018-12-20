Nigerian govt. targets N1.1 trillion capital releases before December 31

Related News

The federal government said on Thursday it was working towards achieving N1.1 trillion capital votes releases before the end of this month.

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, who disclosed this during the post-budget presentation analysis in Abuja, said this would build on a total of N820.57 billion, or 43 per cent already released for the execution of various capital projects as at December 14, 2018.

The minister said the releases so far do not include capital releases to statutory transfer agencies and service-wide vote, whose capital budget allocations are included in their envelopes along with their recurrent budgets.

To provide funding for the 2019 budget, Mrs Ahmed said the government will focus on the mobilisation of funding from domestic revenue sources.

“Soon, new revenue-generating initiatives would be released, including a new set of taxes and excise duties,” she announced.

“Also, we are working with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Nigerian Customs Service to bring measures to enhance enforcement and compliance,” she added.

She said the government may be going to the National Assembly to amend some laws identified to have some gaps that need to be closed to ensure effective revenue mobilisation to better fund the budget going forward.

In his presentation, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, said the implementation of the 2018 capital budget will continue into 2019 until the 2019 budget is passed into law, with priority on critical ongoing infrastructural projects in the power, roads, railway and agriculture sectors of the economy.

To ensure adequate funding for the 2019 budget, Mr Udoma said the government was determined to improve public financial management through the comprehensive implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA), the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) and the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

He said the president has already directed immediate action to restructure the Joint Venture Oil Assets to reduce government shareholding to 40 per cent before the end of the 2019 fiscal year.

Also, he said, the Department of Petroleum Resource has been directed to complete the collection of past-due oil licenses and royalty charges within three months.

Similarly, the minister said the president has also directed the finance ministry to work with all the relevant authorities, to liquidate all recovered, unencumbered assets within six months.

On its part, Mr Udoma said the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was directed to immediately commence the process of recovering all outstanding obligations, including those due from the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), a subsidiary of NNPC, which it had agreed to pay since 2017.

To enhance Customs revenue efficiency from the current 64 per cent up to 90 per cent over the next few years, the minister said the president directed the immediate deployment of the National Trade Window and other technologies.

In his preliminary reaction to the details of the budget, Lead Director, Centre for Social Justice, Eze Onyekpere, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday commended the government for its emphasis on the completion of existing capital projects, instead of starting new ones and abandoning the existing ones.

Mr Onyekpere noted the inclusion of the expenditure plans of larger government-owned enterprises as well as bilateral and multilateral tied loans into the 2019-2021 Medium Term Fiscal Framework.

This, he pointed out, would improve comprehensiveness and transparency of the overall expenditure plan.

Government’s decision to continue expenditure on Social Intervention Projects (SIP), Presidential Amnesty Programme in the Niger Delta and the North East Intervention Fund also received commendation.

Other commendable policies in the budget, he said, include the recapitalisation of the Bank for Agriculture and the Bank of Industry with N15 billion and N10 billion respectively to subsidise interest rates for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises and allow for single-digit interest rates.

Mr Onyekpere also hailed the government for earmarking one per cent of the Consolidated Revenue Fund for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund.

He, however, frowned at the government’s decision to budget N305 billion for under-recovery by NNPC for petrol in 2019, saying deliberate removal of subsidy, only to rename it under-recovery was unacceptable.