Abuja, Cross River, Abia residents paid highest transport fare in October — NBS

Bus
Commercial buses used to illustrate the story.

Residents of Abuja, Cross River and Abia states paid the highest bus journey fare within city in October, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

The bureau, in its transport fare watch report for October, said residents of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory paid an average of N400; residents of Cross River paid N325.71 and those in Abia paid N275 in the month under review.

The report added that states with lowest bus journey fare within city were Rivers (N133.85), Anambra (N104) and Bauchi (N120).

The report for October 2018 covers bus journey within the city per drop constant route, bus journey intercity, state route, charge per person, air fare charge for specified routes single journey, journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop and waterway passenger transport.

“Average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased by 4.18 per cent month-on-month and 50. 31 per cent year-on-year to N193.21 in October 2018 from N185.47 in September 2018,” the report said.

“Average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity increased by 0.24 per cent month-on-month and increased by 19.6 per cent year-on-year to N1,818.12 in October 2018 from N1,813.77 in September 2018.”

It added that states with highest bus journey fare intercity were Abuja FCT (N4,666.67), Adamawa (N3,328.57) and Borno (N2,800) while states with lowest bus journey fare within city were Bayelsa (N1,233.33), Enugu (N1,177.50) and Bauchi (N1,157.14).

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.