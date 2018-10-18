Naira exchanges at N364. 33 to dollar at investors’ window

The naira closed at N306.50 the dollar as the official CBN window on Thursday.

It was, however, N364. 33 to the dollar at the investors’ window. Turnover at the investors’ window stood at 317.8 million dollars.

The currency remained stable at the parallel market, closing at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N480 and N416, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the naira closed at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N480 and N416, respectively.

(NAN)