Naira exchanges at N364. 33 to dollar at investors’ window

Naira notes
Naira notes

The naira closed at N306.50 the dollar as the official CBN window on Thursday.

It was, however, N364. 33 to the dollar at the investors’ window. Turnover at the investors’ window stood at 317.8 million dollars.

The currency remained stable at the parallel market, closing at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N480 and N416, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the naira closed at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N480 and N416, respectively.

(NAN)

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.