Transcorp gets new management team

Nigeria’s listed conglomerate, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), has announced new appointments into its board and executive management.

The company in a statement Tuesday said Valentine Ozigbo, has been appointed as its President/CEO with effect from January 1, 2019. He will succeed Adim Jibunoh, who is retiring on December 31.

The statement said Mr Ozigbo, currently the MD/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc, owner of the prestigious Transcorp Hilton Abuja, will bring over 20 years’ experience in banking, business development, hospitality and corporate transformation.

”A multiple award winner, Mr Ozigbo holds an M.Sc. Finance from Lancaster University, UK; an MBA in Banking & Finance and a B.Sc. in Accounting from the University of Nigeria. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

”Similarly, Owen Omogiafo has been appointed as the MD/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc effective from January 1, 2019. She is currently the Executive Director, Corporate Services at Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc,” the statement added.

Also according to the statement, Mrs Omogiafo has over 18 years’ corporate experience in organisational development strategy, human capital management, banking, change and business management.

”She holds a B.Sc. in Sociology & Anthropology from the University of Benin and an M.Sc. in Human Resource Management from the London School of Economics and Political Science. Mrs Omogiafo is a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), UK and a Certified Change Manager with the Prosci Institute, USA.”

‘The Board of Transcorp also approved the appointments of Obi Ibekwe and Toyin Sanni as Non-Executive Directors, following the retirement of Kayode Fasola and Abdulqadir Bello. These appointments are effective October 30, 2018.

”While Ms Sanni was Group Chief Executive Officer at United Capital Plc , a position she retired from in June., Ms Ibekwe holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from Tufts University, Medford, Massachusetts, U.S.A., a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Lagos and an MBA degree from the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, U.S.A. She has over two decades experience in banking, holding senior executive and senior management positions spanning credit and marketing, credit risk management, human resources and customer service,” the statement noted.

The company also announced the appointment of Emmanuel Nnorom as the Chairman of its Board, following the retirement of Mr Bello.

”Mr Nnorom is the Group Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Holdings, after retiring as the President/CEO of Transcorp. He brings over three decades of professional experience in the corporate and financial sectors, working with publicly listed companies. He is an alumnus of Oxford University’s Templeton College, and a prize winner and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

Speaking on these appointments, the Chairman of Transcorp, Tony Elumelu, reportedly expressed his confidence that the newly appointed chief executives and non-executive directors will further strengthen Transcorp’s core purpose of improving lives across Nigeria.

“We are pleased to have the diversity, depth and quality of experience that these directors bring to our group,” said Mr Elumelu.

”The executive appointments are a testament to our internal succession capacity and the appointees will build on the achievement of their predecessors. By these appointments, we have further deepened our corporate governance capabilities, and firmed up our leadership position in the sectors we invest in.”

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) is a publicly quoted conglomerate with a diversified shareholder base of over 300,000 investors.

The company boasts of a portfolio that comprises strategic investments in the power, hospitality, agribusiness and oil and gas sectors while its businesses include Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja; Transcorp Hotels Calabar; Transcorp Power Limited and Transcorp Energy Limited.