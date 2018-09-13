NSE: Investors trade 173.55 million shares worth N3.71 billion

Related News

A total of 173.55 million shares valued at N3.71 billion were traded in 3,082 deals on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday.

These were against the 246.91 million shares worth N6.930 billion traded in 3,912 deals on Wednesday, representing 29.711 per cent decrease in volume.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation depreciated by N99 billion or 0.84 per cent to close at N11.690 trillion from N11.789 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index, which opened at 32,292.79, lost 270.56 basis points to close at 32,022.23.

Nestle led the losers’ chart for the day with a loss of N81 to close at N1, 398 per share.

CCNN followed, depreciating by 2.75 to close at 25.10, while ConOil dropped N2.40 to close at N21.90 per share.

Lafarge Wapco also dipped by N2.30 to close at N20.70, while Forte Oil shed N1.40 to close at N17.50 per share.

Conversely, GTBank topped the gainers’ table with 35k to close at N32.95, while UBA and Nigerian Breweries gained 10k each to close at N7.15 and N84.10 per share respectively.

Unity Bank followed with gain of 7k to close at 85k, while Sky Bank gained 6k to close at 67k per share.

GTBank was the toast of investors, trading 28.19 million shares worth N640.13 million transacted by investors in 188 deals.

Zenith Bank came second, trading 25.86 million shares valued at N37.36 million exchanged by investors in 275 deals, while Sky Bank trailed, trading 18.87 million shares worth 291.46 million in 120 deals.

UBA traded 16.31 million shares worth N443.05 million in 148 deals, while FBN Holdings sold 7.36 million valued at N91.97 million in 227 deals.

(NAN)