Naira appreciates against dollar at investors’ window

The Naira on Tuesday appreciated to N363.07 against the dollar at the investors’ window, stronger than N363.11 posted on Monday.

The Nigerian currency closed at N306.25 to the dollar at the CBN window.

It, however, weakened against the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos, trading at N359 to the dollar, from N358.9 posted on Monday.

The naira traded at N465 and N412.5 to the Pound Sterling and the Euro, respectively, at the parallel market.

Trading at the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment saw the naira close at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N465 and N412.5, respectively.

Currency traders decry low activity at the market.

(NAN)

