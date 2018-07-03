CBN injects $210 million into foreign exchange market

Related News

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday injected $210 million into the inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market to sustain liquidity.

The CBN’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, said in Abuja that the apex bank offered $100 million to authorised dealers at the wholesale segment of the market.

He said the Small and Medium Enterprises segment received $55 million, while customers requiring foreign currencies for tuition, medical payments and travels were allocated $55 million.

Mr Okorafor said the CBN would continue to intervene in the inter-bank foreign exchange market in line with its desire to sustain liquidity in the market and maintain stability.

The bank had on June 29 intervened to the tune of $318.73 million to cater for demands in the foreign exchange market.

Meanwhile, the naira has continued its stability in the foreign exchange market, exchanging at an average of N360.50 to one dollar at the Bureau de Change segment of the market.

(NAN)