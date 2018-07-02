Naira stable at N360/$ at parallel market

Naira Notes
Naira Notes used to illustrate the story

The Naira maintained N360 to the dollar at the parallel market on Monday in Lagos.

The Nigerian currency had been trading at N360 to the Dollar for four days running, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N486 and N420, respectively.

Trading at the investors’ window saw the naira close at N361.40 with a turnover of N198.3 million, while it closed at N305.75 to the dollar at the CBN official window.

The naira closed at N360 to the dollar at the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N486 and N420, respectively.

Meanwhile, the naira traded at N359 across the markets in Kano, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.