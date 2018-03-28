New CBN deputy governors, MPC members assume duty

Related News

The two newly-appointed deputy governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Aisha Ahmad and Edward Adamu, on Wednesday formally assumed duty.

They were among the five new top officials of the Bank confirmed last week by the Senate.

The others include Adeola Adenikinju, Robert Asogwa and Aliyu Sanusi who were appointed last year Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari to fill the positions vacated by some members of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank.

The new officials were at the head office of the CBN to formally begin their tenure.

The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, received the new deputy governors and members of the MPC at the bank, before the oath of office was administered on them.

Mr. Emefiele congratulated them not only on their respective appointments by the president, but also being confirmed by the Senate.

The CBN governor was flanked by the deputy governor in charge of Operations, Adebayo Adelabu, and his counterpart in charge of Financial System Stability, Joseph Nnanna.

Mr. Emefiele said he was glad the bank now has full complement of deputy governors to operate optimally as well as the required quorum for the MPC to hold its statutory meetings to formulate monetary and credit policies.

He enjoined the new deputy governors and MPC members to ensure they bring their wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of their new responsibilities, stressing that much was expected of them.

The acting director, Corporate Secretariat at the CBN, Alice Karau, administered the oath of office on them, before the director, Monetary Policy Department, Moses Tule, read out the Charter of the MPC to the new members.

All the officials immediately went in for their maiden MPC retreat preparatory to the first MPC meeting for 2018 scheduled for Tuesday, April 3 and Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

Last Thursday, March 22, the Senate, after rescinding its earlier resolution not to screen the appointees, resolved to confirm Mrs Ahmad and Mr Adamu as substantive deputy governors of the CBN, along with the three members of the MPC.