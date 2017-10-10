PHOTO NEWS: NNPC Scandal: Kachikwu, Baru meet

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.
More in Business
-
Nigerian govt. rejects suggestion to increase equity in DISCOs
-
Nigerian govt. saves N120bn checking ghost workers, personnel cost
-
Single tariffs window will curb multiple Customs checkpoints — Osinbajo
-
We will use ‘recovered loots’ to finance 2017 budget – Buhari
-
New satellite TV, TSTV, to begin commercial operation November
-
What experts say about Buhari’s new appointments for CBN deputy governor, MPC members