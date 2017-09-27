NSE, Thomas Reuters Hosts Market Data Workshop

Related News

The Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE in partnership with Thomson Reuters and other capital market participants, is set to host the second edition of the NSE Market Data Workshop.

The event is scheduled to hold on October 4 at The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The workshop themed “Market Data: The bedrock of wealth creation”, will bring together investors, market data aggregators, Exchanges, market regulators, government agencies, broker-dealers and capital market stakeholders.

A statement by the NSE also said it will create a convergence of informed and educated players in the capital market, adding that the ”underlying objective of the workshop is to increase awareness on the critical role of Market Data as a fundamental pillar for wealth creation while leveraging on strategic synergies and technologies to drive market participation.”

Some of the confirmed speakers for the event include Mounir Gwarzo – DG, Securities and Exchange Commission; Bismarck Rewane – Managing Director, Financial Derivatives Company Limited; and Ekow Afedzie – Deputy Managing Director, Ghana Stock Exchange.

Others are Euvin Naidoo- Head of Financial Institutions for Africa- Thomson Reuters; Titi Odunfa Adeoye- Founder and Managing Director of Sankore Investments and others.

The one-day event which is an exhibition style workshop will feature presentations and panel discussions from thought leaders within the industry, the NSE said.

“The conference brings to fore the critical application of market data in making sound investment decisions whilst highlighting the various data products available in the Nigerian marketplace, thereby allowing investors to maximize their wealth creation opportunities,” Executive Director, Market Operations and Technology, NSE, Ade Bajomo said.