Aiteo shuts Nembe creek trunk line – Official

Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company on Friday said that it had shut the Nembe Creek Trunk Line, NCTL, for emergency repairs following the detection of oil leakage.

Ndiana-Abasi Matthew, the company’s Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, made this known in a statement issued in Lagos, saying that the shutdown was done on September 15.

According to him, “our Emergency Pipeline and Response teams are on site.”

“Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) and other relevant government agencies will begin next week to monitor line pressures and confirm safe working levels.

“Aiteo is working towards concluding the process speedily and will communicate further developments as they become available,” the spokesperson said.

(NAN)