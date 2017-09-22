Aiteo shuts Nembe creek trunk line – Official

AITEO Group
AITEO Group

Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company on Friday said that it had shut the Nembe Creek Trunk Line, NCTL, for emergency repairs following the detection of oil leakage.

Ndiana-Abasi Matthew, the company’s Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, made this known in a statement issued in Lagos, saying that the shutdown was done on September 15.

According to him, “our Emergency Pipeline and Response teams are on site.”

“Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) and other relevant government agencies will begin next week to monitor line pressures and confirm safe working levels.

“Aiteo is working towards concluding the process speedily and will communicate further developments as they become available,” the spokesperson said.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.