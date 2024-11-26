The federal government has called on universities to set up Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) to address cases of sexual harassment and ensure timely intervention within the university community.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, made the call at a national summit on sexual harassment in tertiary education in Nigeria on Monday in Abuja.

The event, organised by the Alliance for Africa (AFA) in collaboration with the Committee for Gender Directors in Nigerian Universities (CGDNU), marked the commencement of the 16 Days of Activism Campaign Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Nigeria.

Mrs Suleiman-Ibrahim described sexual harassment as a global menace and a pervasive violation of human rights, particularly against women and girls.

She emphasised that the effects of sexual harassment transcend physical harm, leaving survivors with emotional, psychological, and socio-economic scars.

The minister highlighted the present administration’s commitment to zero-tolerance against gender-based violence through several initiatives, including supporting the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act 2015 and the Sexual Harassment Prohibition Bill passed by the 9th Senate in July 2020.

READ ALSO: Tinubu speaks on revival of Port Harcourt refinery

She pledged her unwavering commitment to championing gender equality principles and addressing gender-based violence, including sexual harassment eradication, in all its forms.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

She also emphasised the need for universities to prioritise the safety and well-being of their students by enforcing policies, establishing gender-sensitive frameworks, and creating safe reporting channels.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

