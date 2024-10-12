In commemoration of the 2024 International Day of the Girl Child, Good Governance Africa (GGA), a research and advocacy non-profit organisation, hosted a dialogue session with media experts to explore career opportunities in the industry for girls.

The event held in Lagos brought together media professionals and over 70 participants from South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, and Ethiopia to discuss the challenges and prospects of media career.

According to a statement from GGA, the objective of the conference tagged: “Exploring Career Opportunities in the Media Sector” was to raise awareness about the career opportunities in the media industry.

In her keynote address, Precious Maputle, a 2023 M&G Power of Women award winner, inspired the audience to “dare to dream.”

Ms Maputle, a marketing coordinator, radio and television presenter, and events coordinator, also shared her journey into the media sector and encouraged young women to pursue their aspirations.

Panel discussion

The event featured a panel session which had Allegro Dinkwanyane from Orgella Group; CNBC’s Sally Sithole, and Dineo Sithole from Urban Brew Studio.

The panelists provided an overview of the journalism, radio, and television industries, as they shared their experiences in the field and offered valuable insights to aspiring professionals.

Another panel on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) was in collaboration with HeartMinders Initiative, a transformative NGO that has been at the forefront of fighting against GBV, rape and child sexual abuse in Nigeria.

The panelists included Adeola Kingsley-James, Osayuwamen Saleh, and Zuriel Oloke, and were moderated by Tosin Adisa.

Speaking during the panel discussion, Kingsley-James, a therapist, said: “Courage is not the absence of fear but fulfilling dreams regardless of intimidation. Distractions are quick to come but everybody’s journey is unique and valid.

“As children, we’re faced with ups and downs. But the praise you give yourself is the purest of all praises. There has to be novelty with women.”

On her part, Ms Saleh, a media entrepreneur, advised the participants to create an idea of what they want for themselves and not what the society wants for them.

“One of the biggest things to help you is strong emotional stability. The things that control you are embedded in you. You must be intentional as a girl and not settle for less. You cannot take your life with levity. Women are visioners and should dream big,” she said.

Also Ms Olowe, a lawyer and “emotional healing” educator added that vision is an engine that helps people drive their lives.

“You can’t continue to stay in a place that is bad for you. We need you alive,” she told the young girls.

The panelists also emphasised that empowering girls and young women requires a collaborative effort from civil societies and the private sector.

Participants comment

Participants expressed appreciation for the opportunity to connect with experts and peers across Africa.

In an interview, Kalu Esther, one of the participants of the conference and a student of Reagan Memorial Baptist Girls Secondary School, said the event was insightful.

“I am very proud to be part of the programme. I learnt that I should not limit myself regardless of the situation and never stop trying new things,” Ms Esther said.

Mbah Chiamaka, a 200-level student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) said: “I learnt there’s a lot of potential in me and should be open to making mistakes. The panel discussion really spoke to me and I understand that there’s a lot of potential in me.”

In his closing remark, the Executive Director of GGA Nigeria, Oladiran Bello, said it was an awesome event with young people commending their active participation.

“I hope by doing this, we’ve supported them in some way in assuming that role of nation builders and achieve their dreams. We will be doing this kind of engagement as a marathon and we will continue to engage the young girls as they navigate life and seek to achieve their aspirations,” Mr Bello said.

