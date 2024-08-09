An Executive Director with ARM Pensions, Abisola Onigbogi, recently accused of rape by a female colleague, Ogochukwu Odogwu, has been released after he fell ill in police custody.

The police spokesperson in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that the suspect was released on medical grounds on Monday.

Mr Hundeyin said: “Investigation is ongoing; meanwhile, the suspect has been released on medical grounds based on the doctor’s advice.

“Whenever we need him, he will come from home, but for now, he needs to take good care of himself.

“He fell ill and was taken to the hospital, where he spent three days, after which the doctor advised that he should be allowed to rest well. So he was released on bail to go home and rest.”

Mr Hundeyin also refused to give any information on what they had discovered during their investigation.

However, he told PREMIUM TIMES that the accuser had been interviewed as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, a source who does not want to be quoted informed PREMIUM TIMES that the executive director developed high blood pressure while in custody and had to be taken to the hospital.

Background

Ms Odogwu, 36, who also works at the company as the human resource partner, in a leaked letter personally addressed to an individual identified simply as Opeyemi, recounted how she found herself naked in a hotel with her pubic area “sore” after an office party.

She said she was tipsy on the night of 18 July after an office party. Her friend reportedly approached Mr Onigbogi to take her to her house since they live in the same neighbourhood around Chevron Drive in Lekki, Lagos.

Ms Odogwu said that rather than take her home, Mr Onigbogi reportedly took her to the Limeridge Hotel at Chevron Drive in Lekki.

But an official of the hotel had denied that Ms Odogwu was unconscious when she was brought to the hotel, saying the duo went in like “boyfriend and girlfriend.”

However, Ms Odogwu is doubling down on her claim, saying she was in possession of evidence to support her claim.

