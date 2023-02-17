The Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) has appointed a new registrar and bursar for the institution.

The university’s governing council approved the appointments of Hakeem Oki and David Ogungbe as Bursar and Registrar respectively, according to a statement by the institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Lanre Kuye.

Until their appointment, Mr Ogungbe was a Deputy Registrar at the Lagos State University, (LASU) Ojo, while Mr Oki was the Deputy Director of the Internal Audit Unit of the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM).

Mr Kuye told PREMIUM TIMES Friday that while the new bursar assumed duty on 1 February, the new registrar resumed on 9 February, adding that Shakirudeen Bello, the former registrar, has gone on a sabbatical, while Jerry Jinadu, the former bursar, has returned to LASU, his place of primary assignment.

Mr Kuye said they have both exhausted their five-year tenure, which started when the university was formerly Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH)

According to a statement from the university, Mr Ogungbe, an indigene of Badagry West Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, bagged a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management and a Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Human Resources and Industrial Relations from the Lagos State University (LASU).

The new registrar is also a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arts and Management Professionals (FCIAP) USA, a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate and Public Sector Professionals (FICPSP), a member of the Association of Nigeria University Professional Administrators (ANUPA), Member, Nigeria Institute of Management (MNIM), and member, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (MCIPM).

On the other hand, Mr Oki, who hails from the Lagos Island area of the state, obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Accounting and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA).

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA). He was said to have commenced his career in 1989 at Chams Nigeria Limited in Lagos.

