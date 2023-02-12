Bayelsa Taye government has built a new orientation camp for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state.

The camp, which is located in Boro town, Kaiama Local Government Area of the State, was inaugurated by the federal government on Saturday.

In his remarks, Governor Duoye Diri said the increase in the number of corps members posted to the state accelerated the government’s plan to complete the construction of the camp for the comfort of Nigerian youths posted to the state to serve their fatherland.

He directed that two new additional hostels be constructed at the camp, for male and female, to “provide friendly accommodation for successive batches of Corps Members that would be deployed to the State”.

The governor also directed that each Corps member be paid N10,000 as transport allowance from the Camp to their respective Places of Primary Assignment (PPA).

FG commends governor

The Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, during the inauguration, commended Mr Diri for “providing a conducive environment through several gestures for the NYSC Bayelsa State Secretariat which has enhanced the smooth conduct of the Scheme’s operations”.

Mr Dare, who was represented by the NYSC Director General, Yusha’u Ahmed, said “the completion of the new camp is another clear testimony of the Governor’s passion for the progress of the Nigerian youths who are being trained and mentored for citizenship and leadership roles on the platform of NYSC”.

He added that the governor’s administration has produced lots of people-oriented policies and programmes which have resulted in dividends of democracy.

“I assure you that we shall continue to reciprocate the gesture through the deployment of Corps members that would contribute to the development of the State and their host communities”, Mr Dare said.

The minister also appealed to other State Governors to upgrade the facilities in their respective orientation camps to accommodate at least five thousand corps members.

