Why is gender equity important? Does empowering and educating women really make a difference? Research on gender equity the past few decades is unequivocal: when women are educated through secondary school, everyone in society benefits. Infant and child mortality and malnutrition all decline, and fertility is reduced. But this is just the beginning of the benefits of gender equity.

Many studies around the world have demonstrated the strong, positive linkages between women’s empowerment, economic growth and the democratization process. A World Bank study of one hundred developing countries found that countries that promote women’s rights and increase their access to economic resources and education grow faster, have less inequality and less corruption than countries that do not support women’s rights.

Moreover, additional research has discovered that having more women in government is associated with lower levels of corruption. More women in government and politics equal more honest government. In fact, increasing women’s participation in political life, and improving their access to education and health care are so interlinked that scholars now consider them the key elements in building successful, sustainable democracies.

This morning, a group of students from our secondary school came to “interview” me about gender equity. Their questions were extremely thoughtful and perspective. What is the role of culture in hindering or improving gender equity? How can boys help improve gender equity? What positive examples are there from Africa about improving gender equity? After our discussion, I showed them some data from the World Bank that compares Nigeria to Ethiopia, South Africa , Kenya and Rwanda. After reviewing the data, a ninth grade boy said in a surprising tone, “but Nigeria fares worse than all of these countries in infant and child mortality.”

They then looked at the World Bank data on maternal mortality which measures the number of women who die in pregnancy and childbirth per 100,000. Nigeria’s maternal mortality rate is 917; Ethiopia is next at 401, followed by Kenya at 342, Rwanda at 248, then South Africa has the lowest at 119. I asked the students what they thought about Nigeria’s maternal mortality rate, close to four times higher than Rwanda’s. “We don’t care about women,” said a 10th grade boy.

The recent rejection of three bills by the Nigerian legislature aimed at improving gender equity, certainly supports this view: “we don’t care about women.” One of the bills that was rejected, to give women constitutionally-guaranteed representation in political parties, and the National Assembly, is what Rwanda did post genocide. In their constitution, which passed in 2003, 30 percent of parliamentary seats were reserved for women. Rwanda, now at 61.3% has more women in Parliament than any country in the world. The global average is 24%. Because of the legal framework supporting gender equity, and the vision of President Kagame, Rwanda is now a role model for gender equity and inclusive development in Africa and the world.

Which policy makers, which politicians in Nigeria are brave enough not only to enshrine gender equity in Nigeria’s laws and constitution, not only to repeat President Kagame’s words, but to follow the impressive gender equity policies of a small African country that has made gender equity a hallmark of its development.

As President Kagame said at an International Women’s day celebration several years ago:

“Women are a cornerstone of prosperity for society as a whole…It is no accident that the renewal of Rwanda was also accompanied by significant upgrades in the status, roles, and responsibilities of women. The same is true in nearly every country where gender equality has been taken seriously…Increasingly, everyone understands that there is an unacceptably high cost to gender inequality…All over the world, we see that the facts on the ground still don’t reflect those good intentions. The recent media attention to the disturbing experiences many women continue to live with is a wake-up call for all of us not to take the gains for granted. Indeed, there is still much more to do to ensure that women feel safe and enjoy equal opportunity.”

Indeed, there is much to do to ensure that women in Nigeria enjoy equal opportunity.

Margee Ensign is President of the American University of Nigeria, Yola.