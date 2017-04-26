Actress Halima Abubakar shares details of her fibroid surgery in India

Related News

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has shared the details of a successful fibroid surgery, which she recently underwent in India.

The Kogi State-born actress disclosed that she decided to speak up about it in a bid to encourage other people.

The role interpreter also shared some photos of the fibroid tumour that was removed from her body as well as photos taken during the surgery and she thanked her fans for their immense support. She also thanked her Nollywood colleagues for reaching out to her during the challenging period.

She wrote, “Fibroids are muscular tumors that grow in the wall of the uterus (womb). Research shows that about 20% to 80% of women develop fibroids at the age of 50. In 2013, it was estimated that 171 million women were affected. Not all women with fibroids have symptoms. Women who do have symptoms often find fibroids hard to live with.”

Still in India, Halima assured fans that she would share more details about her battle with fibroid on her return to Nigeria. She also slammed her colleagues who didn’t reach out to her. An angry Halima also thanked a few of her colleagues who empathised with her during her stay in India and asked those who didn’t reach out to her not to like her pictures.

In 2015, popular Nigeria stylist and businesswoman, Toyin Lawani, revealed that she had fibroid while she was pregnant with her two children. She shared the graphic photos from the operation she had to remove the fibroid and spoke about how she almost lost her womb.

In the same year, Nigerian director Kemi Adetiba also opened up about battling an extreme case of fibroid. She shared her experience on Instagram. The director revealed she battled anaemia because of the condition, was often rushed to the ER and dangled close to death, until she underwent a successful treatment.

Halima began acting in 2001 when she played a minor role in Rejected. Her first lead role was in Gangster Paradise. She is also the CEO of a Modehouse Entertainment, a music label and entertainment management company.