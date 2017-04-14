Jide Kosoko, Mercy Johnson, Francis Odega, Funny Bone, others star in Kondo Game

Related News

Kondo Game, an intriguing Nollywood comedy movie, featuring Nollywood A-listers like Jide Kosoko, Mercy Johnson, Uche Jombo, Francis Odega, Mercy Aigbe, Cossy Ojiakor and Funny Bone, is set to arrive the cinemas.

The comic adventure movie depicts life in the police barracks and follows the antics of two notorious police officers, Austin and Vincent who take the viewers on an unending laughter ride.

Portrayed by Francis Odega and Funnybone, the two police officers would later be faced with controversial tasks. With a sloppy boss, Jide Kosoko, to contend with, Austin and Vincent are locked in between crime busting and bursting a romantic fling with a voluptuous mistress, played by Cossy Ojiakor, who runs a beer parlour in the neighbourhood.

Cossy’s exploit heightens the rib-cracking comic adventure.

In a brief chat with PREMIUM TIMES, the producer of the movie, Maryam Harris, said the need to create a film at par with Hollywood necessitated the huge investment and quality of the movie’s cast and crew.

On why so many A-list stars are featured in the movie, Ms. Harris said that the plot of the movie calls for a star-studded cast that many Nollywood buffs can relate with.

“The presence of some of these stars alone commands laughter. The script is set to dazzle movie lovers using events around them, but retold in dramatic and hilarious ways using remarkable cast. We saw the needed to create a film that is highly entertaining and have committed huge investment to achieve a first-rate production,” she added.

The movie is expected to hit the cinemas soon.