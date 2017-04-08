Kunle Afolayan’s latest flick, Omugwo, opens in Nigerian Cinemas

Related News

Kunle Afolayan’s latest movie, Omugwo, one of the three Africa Magic-commissioned films, is currently screening in cinemas across Nigeria.

This is coming on the heels of a private media screening of the new comedy flick at the Silverbird Galleria, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday.

Speaking shortly before the screening of the movie, Mr. Afolayan noted that Omugwo is a small-budget television drama commissioned by the Africa Magic in partnership with his company, Golden Effects Productions.

He said, “I am particularly excited about the film because it is a slight departure from my usual style of story-telling, going by its comic nature. It’s a comedy and most people perceive most of my works as being serious, so I had this watered down. It was originally supposed to be a TV series but I had to include my own money to make it into a full length Nollywood film.”

Omugwo features seasoned actress, Patience Ozokwor, as well as Ayo Adesanya, Omowunmi Dada, Christian Paul, Ken Erics and Henry ‘Old Skool’ Alade.

Written by Kemi Adesoye, Omugwo tells the story of Omotunde, a young civil engineer, married to Raymond, an OAP who have just had a baby.

Coloured by their different cultural backgrounds, their mothers-in-law forcefully move in with the couple to perform the Igbo childcare rite called Omugwo. But instead of relieving their children of the burden of childcare, the mothers’ rivalry complicates life for the young couple to comical effects.

In the highly inspiring film, Afolayan marries a serious subject matter of motherhood with a lot of hilarious moments.

The movie portrays two characteristics of motherhood and gives kudos to the African tradition, while on the other hand, it attempts to proffer solutions to some of the challenges faced by young couples especially after the arrival of their first child.

Ozokwor is much at home in her characteristic role of a grandmother who is trying to dominate in her son’s house.

But, Adesanya, who is an established star in the Yoruba film industry, is at a slight disadvantage in the film. No thanks to Ozokwor’s many antics.

Nollywood movie buffs say Afolayan’s decision to cast these two generations of talented actresses is an interesting experiment, which will pay off.

The duo of Ozokwor and Adesanya spiced up the movie with catchy phrases that drive home the message.

In a brief chat with PREMIUM TIMES, Adesanya said she was glad to star alongside veteran Nollywood actress Ozokwor in the film.

“Starring alongside Ozokwor for the first time was really delightful. It was a challenging role but I’m happy Kunle Afolayan gave me the opportunity to play the character and I’m glad the audience like it,” she said.

Omugwo was shot in Lagos with beautiful skyline of the city in full colour, all thanks to the National Film Institute, Jos, graduate Ifeanyi Iloduba, who exhibited his creative expertise as the film’s Director of Photography.

Asides Omugwo, Afolayan has also shot two other films as part of the three movie projects which Africa Magic/Multichoice commissioned him to shoot in 2017.

The yet-to-be released films are Roti and Tribunal and they will be unveiled later in the year.