76, Rita Dominic win big in AMVCA2017 award

Rita Dominic won “Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)” for the movie “’76” at the African Movies Viewers Choice Award #AMVCA2017, after nearly two decades in the industry.
“It is very important that we teach our children the events that helped shaped this country (Nigeria)”, Rita said on Saturday at the Eko Hotels, venue of the event in Lagos.
She also dedicated the award to “the unsung heroines”, wives of Nigerian soldiers.
“’76” also won “Best Overall Movie” with nominations in 14 categories at the #AMVCA2017.
The movie 76, is a story told from two points of view: that of a young pregnant woman, and that of her husband, a soldier accused of being involved in the 1976 military coup and assassination of General Murtala Mohammed, the then Head-of State of Nigeria.
The event, hosted by Nigeria’s IK Osakioduwa and Minenhle ‘Minnie’ Dlamini from South Africa, the ceremony’s fifth edition, made highlights of outstanding achievement in television and film during the 2016, voted on by the general public.
Here are the winners at the AMVC Award night:
Trailblazer Award
Somkele Idhalama
Best Make Up Artiste (Movies/TV series)
Oloibiri – Hakeem Onilogbo Ajibola, Perekeme Odon
Best Costume Designer
76 – Pat Egwurube
Best Art Director
76 – Pat Nebo
Best Sound Editor (Movies/TV series)
Vaya
Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV series)
Oloibiri – Nnodim Chigozie, Paula Peterson
Best Lighthing Designer (Movies/TV series)
93 Days – Elliot Sewape
Best Cinematographer
Happiness is a Four Letter Word – Lance Gewer
Best Documentary
Alison
Best Short Film or Online Video
Cat Face
Best Actress in an M-Net original comedy series
Deborah Anugwa – Hustle
Best Actor in an M-Net comedy series
Samuel Ajibola – “The Johnsons”
Best Actress in an M-Net original drama series
Meg Otanwa – “Hush”
Best Actor in an M-Net original drama series
David Jones David – “Hotel Majestic”
Best M-Net original comedy series
The Johnsons
Best M-Net original drama series
Tinsel
Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Swahili)
Zilizala
Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Hausa)
Yaki Da Zuciya
Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Yoruba)
Somwhere in The Dark – Abiodun Jimoh, Jumoke Odetola
Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Igbo)
Amoye-Bu-Onye
Best Soundtrack/ Original Score
The Encounter – Michael ‘The Truth’ Ogunlade
Best TV series
Jenifa’s Diary
Best Writer
Vaya
Best Supporting Actress
Ebele Okaro – Four One Love
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama (Movie/TV series)
Rotimi Salami – Just Not Married
Best Actor in a Comedy
Imeh Umoh Bishop – The Boss is Mine
Best Actress In Comedy
Funke Akindele
Best Movie East Africa
Kati Kati
Best Movie West Africa
Oloibiri
Best Movie South Africa
All About Love
Best Actress in a Drama (Movies/TV Series)
Rita Dominic – 76
Best Actor in a Drama
Sambasa Nzeribe – Slow Country
Best Overall Movie
76
Best Director
76 – Izu Ojukwu
(NAN)