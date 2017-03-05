76, Rita Dominic win big in AMVCA2017 award

Related News

Rita Dominic won “Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)” for the movie “’76” at the African Movies Viewers Choice Award #AMVCA2017, after nearly two decades in the industry.

“It is very important that we teach our children the events that helped shaped this country (Nigeria)”, Rita said on Saturday at the Eko Hotels, venue of the event in Lagos.

She also dedicated the award to “the unsung heroines”, wives of Nigerian soldiers.

“’76” also won “Best Overall Movie” with nominations in 14 categories at the #AMVCA2017.

The movie 76, is a story told from two points of view: that of a young pregnant woman, and that of her husband, a soldier accused of being involved in the 1976 military coup and assassination of General Murtala Mohammed, the then Head-of State of Nigeria.

The event, hosted by Nigeria’s IK Osakioduwa and Minenhle ‘Minnie’ Dlamini from South Africa, the ceremony’s fifth edition, made highlights of outstanding achievement in television and film during the 2016, voted on by the general public.

Here are the winners at the AMVC Award night:

Trailblazer Award

Somkele Idhalama

Best Make Up Artiste (Movies/TV series)

Oloibiri – Hakeem Onilogbo Ajibola, Perekeme Odon

Best Costume Designer

76 – Pat Egwurube

Best Art Director

76 – Pat Nebo

Best Sound Editor (Movies/TV series)

Vaya

Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV series)

Oloibiri – Nnodim Chigozie, Paula Peterson

Best Lighthing Designer (Movies/TV series)

93 Days – Elliot Sewape

Best Cinematographer

Happiness is a Four Letter Word – Lance Gewer

Best Documentary

Alison

Best Short Film or Online Video

Cat Face

Best Actress in an M-Net original comedy series

Deborah Anugwa – Hustle

Best Actor in an M-Net comedy series

Samuel Ajibola – “The Johnsons”

Best Actress in an M-Net original drama series

Meg Otanwa – “Hush”

Best Actor in an M-Net original drama series

David Jones David – “Hotel Majestic”

Best M-Net original comedy series

The Johnsons

Best M-Net original drama series

Tinsel

Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Swahili)

Zilizala

Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Hausa)

Yaki Da Zuciya

Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Yoruba)

Somwhere in The Dark – Abiodun Jimoh, Jumoke Odetola

Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Igbo)

Amoye-Bu-Onye

Best Soundtrack/ Original Score

The Encounter – Michael ‘The Truth’ Ogunlade

Best TV series

Jenifa’s Diary

Best Writer

Vaya

Best Supporting Actress

Ebele Okaro – Four One Love

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama (Movie/TV series)

Rotimi Salami – Just Not Married

Best Actor in a Comedy

Imeh Umoh Bishop – The Boss is Mine

Best Actress In Comedy

Funke Akindele

Best Movie East Africa

Kati Kati

Best Movie West Africa

Oloibiri

Best Movie South Africa

All About Love

Best Actress in a Drama (Movies/TV Series)

Rita Dominic – 76

Best Actor in a Drama

Sambasa Nzeribe – Slow Country

Best Overall Movie

76

Best Director

76 – Izu Ojukwu

(NAN)