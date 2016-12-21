‘The Wedding Party’ grosses N30 million in opening weekend

Related News

Elfike Collective’s box office hit, The Wedding Party, grossed N36 million in its opening weekend in cinemas across Nigeria.

The romance themed movie took off in theatres with Wednesday and Thursday night sold-out preview screenings.

The tally places The Wedding Party as the biggest opening weekend film of the year, ahead of A Trip to Jamaica and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The much-talked about story of Dunni Coker (Adesua Etomi), a 24-year-old gallery owner and only daughter of her parents about to marry the love of her life, IT entrepreneur Dozie (Banky W) has redefined box office records in the Nigerian Film Industry.

Speaking about the achievement, the Executive Producer & C.O.O FilmOne Distribution, Moses Babatope said, “The Wedding Party is tracking to surpass all Box Office records including that of the impressive ‘A Trip to Jamaica’ particularly ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s Holiday Season.”

‘The Wedding Party’ is an Elfike Film Collective production. Elfike Film Collective is a collaboration of Africa’s leading powerhouses – EbonyLife Films, FilmOne Distribution, Inkblot Productions and Koga Studios. It is said to be the first time industry giants will partner on a film project in Nigeria.

The film stars including Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Frank Donga, and many others surprised fans over the weekend with Cinema ‘Meet & Greet’ in Malls across the country.

The Wedding Party has been a hit with critics, receiving positive reviews and international acclaim since it was first screened at The Toronto International Film Festival in September 2016.