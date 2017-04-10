#BBNaija: Show records 26 million votes for final week

Over 26 million votes were recorded for the final of the just concluded reality TV show, Big Brother Naija 2017 “See Gobee” which saw Efe emerge as winner of the N25 million prize money and KIA Sorrento SUV.

Ebuka Obi – Uchendu, disclosed this via his twitter handle @Ebuka “Over 26 million votes. An African record. #BBNaija’’.

This comes after the top five housemates were asked to campaign for votes on Thursday, April 5, 2017 in which they stated reasons why they should be given the chance to win the game.

The Payporte sponsored show had earlier recorded over 11 million votes last week when Bally, Marvis, Debie-Rise and Tboss were up for nomination which saw Bally being evicted from the house.

The final week witnessed aggressive votes from the fans who wanted their favourites to win. This was featured with online campaigns, tours and rallies in order to canvass votes for their preferred housemates.

Campaign teams for the top five housemates took to social media to educate fans on who to vote for through the endorsed We Chat Application and text messages with hash tags trending for each housemate.

The show came to an end on Sunday. The winner, Efe, scored 57.61 per cent of the total votes, closely followed by Bisola’s 18.54 per cent, Tboss’ 16.60 per cent, Debie-Rise’s 8.78 per cent and Marvis’ 1.47 per cent.

