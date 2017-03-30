BBNaija: Evicted ThinTallTony arrives Calabar to rousing reception

Related News

Offiong Anthony, popularly known as ThinTallTony, (TTT) who was recently evicted from the on-going Big Brother Naija reality TV show, on Thursday arrived Calabar to a festive welcome by fans and admirers.

TTT, who is a professional dancer, was welcomed by members of Passion 4 Calabar Carnival Band group who dressed in their all black attire, friends and scores of fans.

Speaking to journalists at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Tony described his BBNaija experience as interesting as well as amazing.

“It was a worthwhile experience. Big brother Africa is the only show which I really don’t know what they are looking for every time.

“But each time I go for it, I always pray that, whatever they are looking for, I should have it,” he said.

He urged young people with passion for showbiz to go for work towards achieving them, adding that the BBNaija as a platform “offers a wide range of opportunities.’’

TTT while in the house was famous for his controversial relationship with Bisola, one of the housemates.

(NAN)