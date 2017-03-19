Six trendy ways to rock your Ankara cold shoulder outfit

The cold shoulder trend has definitely come to stay. A modified version of the off -the -shoulder trend which was popular years back, it flatters just about any woman regardless of her age or size.
Nigerian designers are also creating beautiful cold shoulder designs using the popular Ankara and lace fabric.
A cold shoulder outfit is perfect for outdoor events and it is very easy to accessorise.
Not sure about how to rock the trend? The following images will serve as a guide.
A halter neck ankara cold shoulder top is a great idea
A bedazzled mini cold shoulder dress is a winner anyday
Take a fashion cue from singer_fashion enterprenuer Mo’Chedda’s look
Shine like a million bucks in an ankara cold shoulder jumpsuit
Rock your ankara cold shoulder top with a jeans short
An Ankara cold shoulder dress is a must-have for every woman
