EXCLUSIVE: Sex Scandal: Another woman says she was in sexual relationship with Apostle Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman
Apostle Johnson Suleman

Barely one week after a lady, Stephanie Otobo, claimed she was in a sexual relationship with the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Johnson Suleman, another lady has also said she was in a similar sexual relationship with the cleric.

The lady, who identified herself as Queen Esther, said she began a sexual relationship with Mr. Suleman (popularly known as Apostle Suleman) in 2013 before a “catastrophic break-up” a year later.

“I was an usher in his branch church, but I had a sexual relationship with him as he lured me into it in order to solve my spiritual problem and limitations to success in career and marriage, but after the sex he didn’t solve the problems for me, instead he started making proposal for us to marry,” Ms. Esther told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

“I dated Apostle Suleman while I was a member in his church, he was my pastor, spiritual director and mentor aside being a boyfriend, from August 2013 to 2014 April.”

Ms. Esther’s claims came two days after Ms. Otobo, a Canadian-based singer, told journalists about her alleged amorous affair with the cleric.

Mr. Suleman denies all the allegations.

On Friday, the cleric threatened to sue Ms. Otobo’s lawyer, Festus Keyamo, and accused him of plotting to clone his voice in a forthcoming video on the marriage scandal.

The preacher’s wife, Lizy, had also risen in support of her husband, insisting his alleged persecution is the handiwork of the powers that be in the political circles.

On Sunday, Ms. Esther told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr. Suleman’s wife got to know about her affair with the cleric, a reason for her decision to end the relationship.

“I told him to give me a break in the relationship, so I can stay away from his wife’s view, and also get married to a single suitor I had at that time, instead he felt I was breaking up with him and began to threaten me, that I hurt him and that I will see the consequences of hurting him,” the lady said.

“Barely seven days after that, my body changed, I began to have strange movements in my body, my womb, sharp pains in my left breast,” she continued.

“I was taken to many places by my family and we were told that my boyfriend used me for sacrifice and wants to kill me, Suleman sent me text messages of threatening that I will die, I almost died if my God didn’t rescue me. So all my attempts to get him to heal me failed, I went to his father his father tried to talk to him, but he denied doing anything to me, till today.”

When contacted on Sunday, Phrank Shaibu, Mr. Suleman’s spokesperson, declined to comment on Ms. Esther’s claims.

STATE PROTECTION

Ms. Esther turned down PREMIUM TIMES’ request to produce her photograph – or her real identity – saying she wants to first seek the protection of the Kaduna State Government from Mr. Suleman and “his team of magicians.”

“In the wake of this current sex scandal between Miss Otobo Stephanie and Johnson Suleman, I started having strange calls from people who speak Auchi language while making incantations on me once I pick their phone calls,” she said.

“I cannot be able to send my picture now till am (sic) sure of my protection from his followers’ attacks.

“Many ladies are victims of Johnson Suleman but they are afraid to come out publicly because they fear the consequences attached to their public stand against him, which is a possible spiritual attack and destruction on their life and destiny.”

A top official of the Kaduna State government confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that they received a request for protection from Ms. Esther, but added that the government does not want to be involved in the matter.

On Friday, Ms. Otobo said most of the evidence of her affair with Mr. Suleman got lost after her laptop was stolen on arrival at the Lagos airport, last year.

She accused the preacher of being behind the theft.

Ms. Esther told PREMIUM TIMES her own evidence against Mr. Suleman – “videos of him around me in the church always,” phone calls, text messages – mysteriously disappeared from her phone immediately after their breakup.

“But if police can retrieve my text messages and phone calls from MTN service provider between the month of August 2013 and 2015 May, that will be enough to prove him guilty of oppression and threat to life.”

  • AWOHENRI

    Apostle Sulewoman is in a big problem.

    • August

      Then your father is there too

    • Julius

      A biggggggggggggg problem …lmaoooo !!

    • John A

      El-rufia is the main culprit of suleman problem.

    • Room_23

      ACT 1, SCENE 1
      So, in the evening of Wednesday February 27, Mrs. Yaro flew to Lagos ahead of Mr. Sanusi, skipping work, at taxpayers’ expense, on Thursday February 28 and Friday, March 1… To keep faith with Mrs. Yaro’s date, the CBN governor arrived Lagos, travelling on a chartered flight, on the night of February 28, and checked into the Federal Palace Hotel, passage and boarding all at taxpayers’ expense.
      —Did Sanusi enter into a big problem? Forget matter my brother. See below in case you’ve 5gotten.

      ACT 1, SCENE 2
      Mrs. Yaro arrived Lagos on the night of March 15, and immediately checked into the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel on Victoria Island. Mr. Sanusi flew from Kano to Lagos via chartered jet on the bills of the Nigerian taxpayers. He arrived at about 11 p.m., stopped by his Ikoyi home, before dashing to the hotel where Mrs. Yaro was waiting in a seductive dress in Room 23. The lovers spent that night and the next day together in the hotel…Both Mr. Sanusi and Mrs. Yaro rendezvoused in the hotel till Sunday when both of them returned to Abuja, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.


      ————————————————————-
      “…I had such a wonderful weekend,” Mrs. Yaro confessed to the governor while aboard her Abuja-bound flight. “You have revived in me what I thought I lost long ago. I thought I lost the passion to love again,” she claimed.
      “Alhamdulillahi. Love you,” Mr. Sanusi responded in a measured tone —– Premium Times, June 2, 2013

      ….and he became an Emir=King= of his people…possible only in warped Nigeria

    • Oracle

      No! I don’t think so. Except he did those things.
      FOR WE KNOW THAT ASK THINGS WORK TOGETHER FOR GOOD TO THEM THAT LOVE GOD…… TO THEM THAT ARE CALLED.
      if he didn’t do any of these allegations,
      Then he’ll emerge from it stronger and victoriously.

      THOSE WHO DIDN’T MAKE YOU CANNOT DESTROY YOU!!!

  • Now I know that some people are really keen in destroying the image of Apostle Suleman. How come the 2 ladies have most of their evidence stolen and mysteriously vanished.
    This is just a ploy to make nonsense out of him.

  • August

    His messages on her phone disappeared. A lie from the pit of hell. Many Laddies will still be sponsored to speak lies but I pray that all lying tongues shall cease.

  • vay

    Esther u got what u deserve…. That ll serve as a deterrent for fools like you if ur story is true coz it has too much of loopholes. Anyway suleman has met his Waterloo…… So let all his bitches be coming forward n tell their stories to guard against such act in the future against self acclaimed fake pastors

  • Julius

    The devil is and always will be a liar !! Otile.. soon it will be revealed that the pastor is your boyfriend as well. Lolz. Mumu, I told you when you were going ape that more will be coming out about this evil , despicable fake man of God. Stay tuned ! His idiots followers were yelling that he didn’t do it…now what ?

  • Lanre

    Interesting story. Digging up dirt on Suleyman is a cool idea. Those who come to equity……… But why is the Kaduna State Government involved (El-Rufai)? Is Esther from Kaduna? Inquiring minds wanna know :).

  • John A

    What a rubbish statement from a blackmailer, how can your phone messages mysteriously disappeared immediately you broke up with him and why must you seek protection from kaduna state or do you live in that state?
    This clearly shows that kaduna state governor is seriously behind the travail of suleman.

  • Solomon Brown

    As much as I want to believe these women, I see El- Rufai’s fingerprints in all of these, I’m not in anyway exonerating the “preacher man” here. My question remains, why are all these women surfacing only after Suleiman made his politically charged comments about the murderous herdsmen?

    • Dami

      What is the relationship between a Preacher’s comments and his private Trump like style or if you like, Sanusi Lamido’s style?

      • Solomon Brown

        The claims by these women remain unsubstantiated, I’ll suggest a DNA test to put this matter to rest. Also if it so happens that the preacher man has been caught with his pants down, to answer your question, that relationship will be hypocrisy. Can’t tell you much about Sanusi except these are all allegations, in which the accusers still have to overcome the burden of proof.

  • Room_23

    ACT 1, SCENE 1
    So, in the evening of Wednesday February 27, Mrs. Yaro flew to Lagos ahead of Mr. Sanusi, skipping work, at taxpayers’ expense, on Thursday February 28 and Friday, March 1… To keep faith with Mrs. Yaro’s date, the CBN governor arrived Lagos, travelling on a chartered flight, on the night of February 28, and checked into the Federal Palace Hotel, passage and boarding all at taxpayers’ expense.

    ACT 1, SCENE 2
    Mrs. Yaro arrived Lagos on the night of March 15, and immediately checked into the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel on Victoria Island. Mr. Sanusi flew from Kano to Lagos via chartered jet on the bills of the Nigerian taxpayers. He arrived at about 11 p.m., stopped by his Ikoyi home, before dashing to the hotel where Mrs. Yaro was waiting in a seductive dress in Room 23. The lovers spent that night and the next day together in the hotel…Both Mr. Sanusi and Mrs. Yaro rendezvoused in the hotel till Sunday when both of them returned to Abuja, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.


    ————————————————————-
    “…I had such a wonderful weekend,” Mrs. Yaro confessed to the governor while aboard her Abuja-bound flight. “You have revived in me what I thought I lost long ago. I thought I lost the passion to love again,” she claimed.
    “Alhamdulillahi. Love you,” Mr. Sanusi responded in a measured tone —– Premium Times, June 2, 2013

    ….and he became an Emir=King= of his people…possible only in warped Nigeria

  • Apostle KING

    Wetin sef? Sanusi Lamido Sanusi no do de one wey pass this?

    Apostle should contest for Traditional position like Sanusi Lamido Sanusi did in Kano. Birds of the same feather die together.

  • Onye Obosi

    The first one look more real than this one. But they can still retrieve call records from MTN or whatever to ascertain the claim’s veracity. But it is all part of the game, once petrol tanker fall, you see everybody rushing to scoop their own share of the oil.
    Baba Sule Oya! Over to you, give us your response to this one. But that girl you bought the G Benz for na dieeeeeeeeee!

  • I refuse to be brainwashed by these cheap whores. What a nonsense story here! All the videos just disappeared mysteriously? And she needs protection from the Kaduna state government. I wonder if she is from Kaduna or she a younger sister to Mr dwarf. The real truth is about coming. God is about vindicating his elect – the anointed. Sooner they shall be exposed.

    • Kamalu

      And the laptop of the other international harlot, Stephanie Otobo was stolen by Apostle Sulaiman at the airport? Incredible! Any living being who has been following these tales by Moonlight and decides to belief them should examine his “medulla oblaganta”. I have said it and will maintain that we are witnessing a web of unintelligent blackmail against the Apostle Sulaiman. I neither know him nor follow his ministry but any discerning mind who has followed the tales of the past one week will know they all lies.

  • Africa

    Some Apostle indeed! God send down your fire to consume these fake prophets.

  • Teba Kechu

    Not a supporter of either party, I read stories of Apostle J Suleman’s sex scandal with great enthusiasm to see proves of his inordinate, all I can see is bla-bla-bla. No concrete evidence pointing against the so-called “fake pastors” that I can figure out in all these write-up. Otobo, Esther etc, please you people should provide us proves beyond reasonable doubts

  • Wise Head

    Now, my question is, why link the Kaduna State Government to this knowing Gov El-Rufai has been a running battle with Apostle Suleman? Why is it the Kaduna State Government and not the police that is offering her protection. The last has not been heard of this dramam

    • Kamalu

      Its the voice of Esau and the hand of Jacob!

      • No Bull …..

        ….and the d!ck of Suleman.

    • duwdu

      Wise Head; Pray, where, in the entire story, did you read that the Kaduna State government was/is offering her protection?

      Some of you guys are just impossible human beings fanning the embers of hatred. Hmm.

      ……..
      P34c3
      …..

    • Paul in 2nd. Corinthians 12:16″16 But be it so, I did not burden you: nevertheless, being crafty, I caught you with guile.”

  • adekenny

    The fake pastors took the footsteps of Paul the deceit

    • Check Paul in 2nd. Corinthians 12:16″16 But be it so, I did not burden you: nevertheless, being crafty, I caught you with guile.”

  • Neo

    When I said that the midget’s (the imbecilic accidental governor’s) fingerprints were all over the idiotic sex stories no one believed me!!! The lady suggested that Apostle Suleiman is diabolic but sought the protection of the dwarf’s government. Is the midget now the guardian of the universe? How laughable this is!!!! Imagine all videos “disappearing” mysteriously. Nigerians are not fools. We know the truth. Apostle Suleiman is being persecuted but he’ll come victorious. May God purnish the witches who lend themselves to be used. The architects of this evil crusade also will not escape God’s punishment!!!

    • No Bull …..

      May God also help us to overcome all the deceit from this ‘man of god’

    • jason jasi

      How dumb you are; you just layed bare

  • Omoba1

    I initially thought Suleiman’s media aides were dumb. Nice play, nice play. Well done Omega Fire Ministry

  • West

    It’s beginning to look like Kaduna government has hands in all these drama

  • Mu’az Muhammad

    She said they collected her loptop and she dont have enough evidence. I believe she HV Apple ID if she is sure of wht she is saying she can sign into her claud the video photo everything is in there.. unless she is telling the lie. You cant just say you dont have enough evidance while you have everything sign in prove it if na true you dey talk simple

    • bayobe

      you come to know she was using iPhone or ipad how?

    • Watch man

      That is if she uses the cloud for backup, assuming she uses apple

    • No Bull …..

      I lost my old phone, got a new one but Google Cloud could not retrieve all my contacts so it is not always as simple as you put it.

  • Oracle

    Foul play!!!
    You both used to have evidences, now it has disappeared by the spiritual hand of Suleiman abi? You go and tell the court that story while you prepare to spend your reward after serving your jail terms.
    So hilarious and coincidental.
    Am not fan of Suleiman, but I think this attitude is peculiar to prostitutes who had long lost their last vestiges of dignity, honour, shame…… in as much as money will speak.
    I suspect El rufai and DSS.

  • Watch man

    If this is a blackmail, which I suspect it to be, then it was not well packaged. There are a lot of loop holes. If the so called Esther needed protection or escort, the place to go is Nigeria Police and not Kaduna govt. If the Esther is so afraid of the spiritual powers that Suleman is alleged to be using, how then would Kaduna govt be a reliable protection to her? Again, linking Kaduna govt would suggest that the governor is likely behind the travail of Suleman. This is not to say that Suleman may be free of the allegations. But if it turns out that it is blackmail, Suleman should sue the blackmailers for defamation.

  • Oracle

    If Suleiman ever made a phone call to either of you prostitutes, making threats, has that call logs and conversations also been erased by the spiritual hands of the pastor?
    Una go they well well for jail without any evidence.

  • jason jasi

    All these brouhaha is easily solved but appears an Achilles hill both to the Police and brainwashed or unreasonable member of public. Since she has the video of his dick, a simple strip check will confirm if it’s the same pen he has underneath. Her bank account has been receiving credit from him; an analysis of her bank statement will also easily piece this. The both travelled to Napoli; their passport stamps will prove or disprove this. She’s been taking calls from him likewise she calling him; we don’t need the content of the conversation but call records and call duration. As a common man with my senses intact, I could go on and on with test cases that will prove either party a list, how much more the police. Ordinarily it would have been a civil matter but because Suleiman had gotten the lady arrested on allegations of extortion e.t.c, it is now an investigation the police should be eager to carry out. However, my gut instinct tells me that Hustler called Suleman is a liar and has his hands deposit in magic. Unfortunately they’re many in the game, manipulating, abusing and extorting people in the name of gospel. So long as men worship the Caesars and the Napoleon’s, Caesars and Napoleon’s will duly arise and make them miserable.

  • Michael

    I am now beginning to have suspicions over these women. One refused to produce an id card, the other one says conveniently that her lap top was stolen. Something fishy. Premium times should not have published this latest allegation without as much as an ID card from the woman.

  • kus1

    Almost ALL so called ‘men of god’ are in the same category, preying on the gullibility of their naive followers in order to enrich themselves.
    For any smart observer, women don’t have to come forward with all these allegations before knowing that the attention seeking sule-man has been a charlatan all along.
    When a so called ‘man of god’ is suddenly gaining more attention than the gospel he is supposedly called the preach, or when that man has become the object of focus more than the god that supposedly called him, then you ALWAYS know you are dealing with a charlatan.
    Sadly, history will continue to repeat itself over & over, as this is not the first, neither will it be the last time a religious conman will totally brainwash a bunch of gullible followers.

    • Emma Daniel

      Whatever your name is, you certainly need to know that at the end of the day, it is people like you who are being used. Remember the Bible says touch not my anointed and do my prophet no harm. You are touching the naked wire and you know the implications.

  • Amalu Peter

    Protection from kaduna state government…. Hahahaha… Elrufai and APC una too much! !

  • Spoken word

    This fake apostle is a p*ssy lover

    • Emma Daniel

      You certainly need your head examined.