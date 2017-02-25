Ayida slams estranged wife Toke Makinwa with N100 million lawsuit

Toke Makinwa with estranged husband, Maje Ayida
Toke Makinwa with estranged husband, Maje Ayida

Maje Ayida , Toke Makinwa’s estranged husband, has sued her for N100 million for defamation of character.

Makinwa, a TV host had written a tell-it-all book “On Becoming”, documenting her marriage to Ayida, a celebrity gym expert, that went sour.

In an earlier letter, Ayida’s lawyers had written to Makinwa to stop the sale of the book.

She was also asked to remove parts of the book that was defarmatory to their clients (Ayida’s) character which she had ignored.

Makinwa is currently on a book tour of the U.K, to sell and launch the book.

(NAN)

