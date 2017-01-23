Comedian, Baba De Baba, under fire over rape skit

Related News

Nigerian comedian, Chidi Uzoma a.k.a Baba De Baba, has angered Nigerians online after suggesting that forcefully having sex with a girl who visits a man is not rape.

Trouble started when the comedian made a skit about “forcefully sleeping” with a woman who refused his several advances after he had spent money on her.

Although the skit was posted on Tuesday last week, not until Monday did it begin to gain traction.

In the now controversial comic skit, a lady went with a policeman to arrest a man for raping her.

According to the comedian, the forceful sexual intercourse is justified because the lady came to sleep over at his house for one week.

This is because he kept spending money on her, taking her to the club and others, yet she kept on rejecting his advances even though she slept in his bed.

During the last night of her visit, he forcefully had his way with her.

When asked if his action in the skit was rape, the comedian insisted that it could be justified as fornication.

He ended the video by saying to the camera, “If I want a girl that will sleep in my house and I will spend money on her, I will invite my sister. If you can’t sleep with a man, don’t go to his house.”

Some of the comments-:

@iamtopesalau asked, “are you endorsing rape’’?

He responded saying, “If you can visit a guy and stay over, you should be able to sleep with him because he is not your brother. If you are too responsible to have sex then stay in your father’s house.”

When PREMIUM TIMES put a call across to the fast-talking comedian, he had this to say.

“I want people to look at the moral value in the skit. They reason that a lady who decides to sleep in a man’s house for five days who isn’t her relative amounts to sexual fraud.

“Growing up, our parents instilled morals and discouraged our sisters from sleeping over at a man’s home. All these feminists are wayward people who are promoting sexual fraud.

The police are making money from it.”

When asked if he would take down the video following public outcry, he said, “People can go on insulting me and I wont take down the video. No one promoted the video since I posted it on Tuesday not until one women’s right activist stumbled on it. It is the feminist that promoted the video and and not me.

“The right thing I expect any responsible group to do is to contact me privately. I am totally against rape and no one has ever accused me of rape. Even my ex-girlfriends have called to commend the skit. These feminists are seeing it from another angle and only trying to promote sexual fraud.”

Following the clap backs, the comedian has set his Instagram account to private.

Justifying it he said, “People were only liking my stories but not following my page. So, if they really want to see my videos they must request for me to grant them permission to view my page.”