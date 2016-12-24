5 places to worship in Lagos on Christmas day

Related News

For the first time in many years, Christmas Day falls on a Sunday. This automatically means that Christians around the world will worship at their various churches on Christmas day. If you are holidaying in Lagos or are undecided about where to worship in Lagos on Christmas day, not to worry, we got you covered.

Here are top five Lagos churches to worship at on Christmas Day.

Household of God Church

Located in a serene neighborhood in Oregun, Household of God Church is one of foremost places of worship in Lagos. Led by Pastor Chris Okotie, the church’s Christmas Light Edition is a must-see while the Christmas day service is a must-attend.

The former entails the beatification of the Church during Christmas in a special way while the latter is an exciting and soul-uplifting service. Pastor Okotie is also known to teach his congregation new songs during Christmas Day service every year. If you choose to worship at HOG on Christmas day, you are in for an exciting time as not only will the service be coordinated by Pastor Chris, you will definitely spot some of your favourite Nigerian celebrities/socialites in the congregation.

Daystar Christian Center



This Pastor Sam Adeyemi’s led church prides itself as a place where leaders are not only raised but are taught to show excellent leadership traits wherever they find themselves. The Christmas Day service at Daystar Christian Center, Ikosi Road, Oregun, is one that many look forward to. Tagged #TurnUpGratitude, the services will hold at 7.ooa.m., 8.45a.m., 10.30a.m. and 12.15a.m. respectively. Aside from the church’s large number of vibrant youth members, Pastor Sam Adeyemi’s success, leadership and financial principles teachings are such to get you hooked.

RCCG House of David

City of David is a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Led by Pastor Idowu Iluyomade (fondly called Pastor ID) and ably supported by his wife, Pastor Siju Iluyomade, City of David is about the most popular RCCG Church in Lagos. Located on Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island Ext., the church boasts over 5,000 faithful members. Quite unlike other regular Sunday services, there will only be one service on Christmas day service. It will hold between 9a.m. to 10.30.

This Present House



One of the top digitally savvy churches in Lagos, This Present House or TPH as it is popularly called, is one of the churches to attend on Christmas day. Located at The Dome, Freedom Way, Lekki, it is led by Pastor Tony Rapu, a medical doctor and social entrepreneur.

On the church’s website, they promise, “Another time of intense praise & celebration this Sunday at The Dome as we celebrate Christmas.” So, expect more beautiful carols and outstanding praise from #OneMusictomorrow at The Dome by 8am and 10:30am. If you choose to attend, don’t forget to take your dance shoes along with you.

House on The Rock

Located at Ikate-Elegushi, Lekki, House On The Rock is a vibrant multi-ethnic congregation, with over 7,000 worshippers on Sunday mornings and several daughter churches spread over Africa. Pastor Paul Adefarasin founded the church. Christmas at the House on the Rock Lagos is a different experience than the regular seasons. During this season, the church is transformed with the splendor and joy of the Christmas season. So, you can choose to attend the unusual Christmas day service from10am or keep your spirit lifted by watching the service online.