Davido blames ‘traitors’ for Isiaka Adeleke’s death, cancels Osun from planned music tour

Popular musician, David Adedeji Adeleke, also known as Davido has cancelled Osogbo, the Osun State capital, from his 8-city Back To Basics 2017 Tour following the death of his uncle, Isiaka Adeleke, a senator.

The multiple-award winning singer made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday.

The ‘If’ crooner had earlier announced via social media that he was going to be embarking on a national tour that was to cover eight cities namely Lagos, Ibadan, Osogbo, Benin, Abuja, Enugu, Port Harcourt, and Ilorin.

“Osun will never be the same again. Smh.

“Cancelling Osun from my tour, I can’t do it.” he wrote.

Similarly, Davido also blasted those he called family traitors for the death of his uncle on Snapchat and also added that Nigerians should wait as the truth comes out.

In a series of rants on Snapchat, the singer alleged that his uncle was killed because of the upcoming elections and promised to keep tabs as the election approaches.

He alleged that despite all Mr. Adeleke did for Ede indigenes, some ‘traitors’ “betrayed his family. ”

He said “Adeleke still the strongest last name in Ede, any other name is a counterfeit. Make the election come una go near Der!! Traitors of the family despite all we did for you.”

Meanwhile, Tunji Adeleke, believed to be the son of the deceased senator, took to Snapchat to disclose that his father was killed because he was definitely going to be the next governor of Osun State if he was alive.

Mr. Adeleke was planning to contest next year’s governorship election in Osun.

The deceased who, represented Osun West Senatorial District, died on Sunday in Osogbo. He is believed to have died from an overdose of painkillers administered to him by an unqualified medical technician. The senator received the medication following complaints of serious pain in his legs. The result of an autopsy has not been officially disclosed.