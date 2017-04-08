Wizkid’s ‘come closer’ video hits over a million views in 24 hours

Related News

Barely 24 hours after releasing the official music video for his international collaboration dubbed “Come Closer” featuring Canadian rapper, Drake, the clip has amassed over 1 million YouTube views.

The tropical/dancehall inspired single which leaked a while ago as “Hush Up The Silence” premiered on OVO Sound Radio on Apple Music.

Though Drake’s absence in the video on Friday created mixed reactions shortly after it was released, the video still managed to garner a record breaking number of views.

Reacting to the banters on Twitter over Drake’s absence, the “Daddy Yo” crooner took to his Twitter account to clear the air, stating that there was no bad blood between them.

“Had a family emergency during one dance shoot and Drake was on tour when we did closer. No bad blood..One Love still”, he said.

Obviously happy about the set record, Wizkid took to his Instagram page to make a post and captioned it thus “Africa! #ComeCloser link in bio! #1mviewsin1day @vevo”.

The Starboy Music Worldwide act who stole the shine in 2016 has continued on the same path in 2017 with already impressive collaborations and anticipated projects ahead.

“Come Closer” adds to the number of tracks he has done with the prolific Canadian rapper with “One Dance” being one of their most successful collaborations still.

The video is currently at 1,498,570 views as at the time of this report.