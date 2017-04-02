Buhari congratulates Ebenezer Obey at 75

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated multi-talented entertainer and gospel music maestro, Ebenezer Fabiyi Obey, on his 75th birthday on April 3, 2017.

In a letter to the evangelist, President Buhari said:

‘‘Please accept my congratulations, and that of teeming Nigerians, on this occasion of your 75th birthday anniversary.

‘‘Chief Commander Ebenezer Fabiyi Obey is a household name in Nigeria, and even beyond. You have through music flown the flag of our country proudly in many nations of the world, and you are a veritable ambassador of our motherland.’’

The President said Nigerians rejoice with the septuagenarian at the auspicious moment, while praying that God will grant him more years of service to the nation, and humanity.