Shaydee hints on plan to exit EME Records

Nigerian singer, songwriter and vocalist, Shadrach Folarin, widely known as Shaydee, has hinted plans to leave Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) Records.

The artiste, who was signed to the label in 2012, has worked with quite a number of big names in the industry including former label mates, Wizkid, Skales, Ice Prince, Cynthia Morgan, label boss, Banky W, among others.

Popularly known for his “Won Gbo Mi” track which featured Nigerian pop singer, Wizkid, the artiste released his debut album dubbed “Rhythm and Life” in November 2016.

The artiste took to his Instagram post to make the announcement as he wished Banky W a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday Bankssss @bankywellington … May Gods great favour and grace be with u.. Thanks for all iv learnt from u & thanks for the opportunity u gave me to find my path in life as I continue on this incredible journey on my own.. May God reward u accordingly a thousand fold. Amen 🏽 #BigbroStill #RidingSolo”.

In response to the post, Banky W commented “Thanks bro. Much luv always. Open doors to you forever”, suggesting there was no bad blood between the artistes.

Though a number of music critics have in the past referred to the Kano-born artiste as a highly underrated act, he was nominated at the 2015 Headies Awards in the “Best Vocal Performance (Male)” category and in the same year nominated for “Best R&B Artist of The Year” at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

In February, Shaydee shared an impressive cover of Kranium and Tory Lanez’ track titled “We Can”.