BREAKING: Pro-Kwankwaso Kano singer, Zazzabi, released on bail

Detained Kano State musician, Sadiq Zazzabi, has been released.

Zazzabi was arraigned by the Kano State Censorship Board for releasing a song for former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, without the approval of the censorship board.

The court which sat on Wednesday directed that Zazzabi be remanded in prison until last week Friday.

However, the court did not sit on Friday which resulted in the singer remaining in prison custody until Monday 6.

On Monday, the musician was granted bail on three conditions: the sum of N100,000, a member of the music writers association of Kano State, and a civil servant of not lower than grade level 14.

Zazzabi met with the bail conditions and has since been released.

The court sitting will continue on March 27.

‎Zazzabi has, however, said he is being targeted because of his support for Mr. Kwankwaso, an allegation the government denies, saying he violated state censorship laws.

Mr. Kwankwaso and incumbent Governor Abdullahi Ganduje have been at odds with each other, and their supporters have often clashed.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES from Kano, the chairman of the censors board, Ismaila Afakallahu, also confirmed that the musician has met the bail conditions.

Asked if the board has any agenda on the matter, Mr. Afakallahu said “what we are doing is what we are expected to do as regulatory commission. We are not witch-hunting anybody. We are doing this for the benefit of all of us.” He said.

A call to Sadiq Zazzabi could not go through.