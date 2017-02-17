Police arrest Audu Maikori, Chocolate City boss

Audu Maikori[Photo credit: www.trendysturvsblog.com]

Audu Maikori, a Nigerian lawyer and CEO of Chocolate City Entertainment, has been arrested by the police. The arrest is linked to his tweets about a fatal attack on his relatives in Southern Kaduna that turned out to be false, his lawyer said Friday.

Mark Jacobs told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr. Maikori, 41, was arrested in Lagos around noon Friday by a team of police officers attached to inspector-general monitoring and intelligence team and was immediately transferred to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

“I arrived at the Force Headquarters and learnt that a detention order has already been signed for him,” Mr. Jacobs said of his client. “I am not sure he will be released tonight.”

Mr. Jacobs said he was told by the police that a magistrate issued warrant for Mr. Maikori’s arrest and are planning to charged him with attempt to “incite” the public.

Police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, did not immediately respond to PREMIUM TIMES’ requests for comments Friday night.

The arrest of Mr. Maikori, a vocal advocate for the plight of residents of the restive area, came nearly four weeks after he narrated an attack that purportedly took place in Southern Kaduna.

In a series of tweets on January 23, Mr. Maikori said his driver, later identified as Simon Joseph, told him that he lost his brother in a Fulani herdsmen ambush in Southern Kaduna and will be travelling for burial.

“My driver’syounger brother and five others students of college of education Gidan Waya were ambushed and killed by herdsmen yesterday #SouthernKaduna.

“They were in a commercial car going back to school when the driver stopped suddenly under the pretext of checking his engine #SouthernKaduna.

“As soon as the car stopped the attackers shot all 6 students but let the driver who is Fulani go. He gave us these details#SouthernKaduna.

“When we speak we are viewed as trouble makers by the Govt. Well I have seen the pictures and it’s a painful sight#SouthernKaduna,” Mr.

Social media users became livid after Mr. Maikori’s vivid naration of the purported attack.

The tweets were later picked up by some Nigerian newspaperswithout further checks.

Two days later, Kaduna State College of Education in Gidan Waya, where Mr. Maikori said the students were schooling, issued a statement denying any loss of students to an attack as described by Mr. Maikori.

The Kaduna State Government condemned the misinformation and the reporter responsible for the story in Vanguard Newspaper was arrested and charged.

On February 4, following intense criticism on social media, Mr. Maikori retracted and apologised for posting the tweets in a lenghty article that also offered detailed explanation of how he was misled by Mr. Joseph.

“I hereby tender an unreserved and sincere apology to the Management of the College of Education, Gidan Waya, His Excellency the Governor of Kaduna State and the Kaduna State Government, and also to the people of Southern Kaduna and the Fulani community and also VANGUARD newspapers whose source was my driver for the false statement by my driver which I also publicized believing same to be true,” Mr. Maikori wrote.

Mr. Jacob said Mr. Maikori’s driver was arrested a few days ago in Lagos, and had remained in detention ever since.

Mr. Maikori’s arrest caused social media buzz late Friday, with a prominent human rights activist and legal expert, Chidi Odinkalu, calling for his immediate release.

Mr. Odinkalu, a former Chairman of National Human Rights Commission, was among the first to raise alarm about Mr. Audu’s arrest Friday night.

“They should immediately release him because he had apologised for the tweets and I don’t think the matter is a criminal offence that warrants him being locked up for so many days,” Mr. Odinkalu told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone.

Over 200 have been killed and thousands more displaced in the latest violence between Fulani herdsmen and southern Kaduna residents.

A curfew Governor Nasir el-Rufai imposed in Zangon Kataf was relaxed last week.‎

Mr. El-Rufai said the attackers were herdsmen from neighbouring countries who had returned to avenge attacks on their relatives and livestock back in 2011.

The governor came under fire after admitting he had sent payments to the attackers to compensate for their losses, as part of efforts by his government to end the bloodshed.

A foundation laid by the Nigerian Army for the construction of a military base in the area was destroyed last week.

  • Mulami Josiah

    Same old rubbish by the Buhari men–where was the Inspector General of Police– when over 900 real natives of southern kaduna were murdered–the Fulanis must be made to leave the area–

    • Adams

      Sensible people who genuinely feel the plight of victims of any form of violence should be glad the police is doing the needful by arresting people like Audu Maikori and his driver for deliberately misinformed the populace. Their action will on one hand is capable of rubishing the plight of the victims as one will begin to wonder how many of the reported incidents are true and accurate. If people can sit down and fabricate an incident that never happened and feed it to the world what about inflating the number of casualties?

      On the other hand it can incite people and excercebate the situation.

      • share Idea

        Pls can you suggest same to be treated to government agancies that have been lying to the public. When someone connected to this government lies, the agencies of government pretends that nothing happened but when anyone says things that are not favoring this administration, the law enforcement agencies mate the rull force of the law against such person.

        • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

          You don’t deserve an answer.

  • thusspokez

    Mark Jacobs told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr. Maikori, 41, was arrested in Lagos….and was immediately transferred to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

    He was arrested in Lagos and then taken to Abuja?

    Yes Nigeria is a federal republic but these organisations keep behaving as if it is a unitary system of government. No wonder some Nigerians deny that the country is a federation. Is it a constitutional requirement that all arrests made by Nigeria’s law enforcement agencies be only dealt with in Abuja?

    • Peter_Edo

      Incitement is more serious. it borders on treason!

  • thusspokez

    Mr. Jacobs said he was told by the police that a magistrate issued warrant for Mr. Maikori’s arrest and are planning to charged him with attempt to “incite” the public.

    Where did Mr. Maikori incite anyone to violence? He only reporting what someone told him. He is a lawyer and must know that one way to avoid trouble with the law is to deny that you are the original source of a story.

    So exactly what crime did Mr. Maikori commit? Did the mediocre Nigerian police consult it’s in-house lawyers — assuming it has any and they are any good — before making the arrest? Because any good lawyer would have advised the police against the arrest and saved the Nigerian tax payer the cost of travel to Lagos and transport Mr. Maikori to Abuja. A caution to Mr. Maikori would have sufficed.

    • debbeljo

      I hated all Fulani because of Maikori’s tweets. His apologies shouldn’t stops the law talking it course.

      • Peter_Edo

        Thank You!

    • Peter_Edo

      bros we should be RESPONSIBLE. WE ALL KNOW THAT NIGERIA IS DEEPLY FRACTURED ALONG ETHNO-RELIGIOUS LINES. It makes absolutely no sense to help propagate the fractures based on fallacies. itr is the RESPONSIBILITY OF US, ME YOU AND ALL OF US THAT ARE HERE AND ACTIVE ON SOCIAL MEDIA to spread/disseminate truth or if you like lies (but those that shouldn’t cause harm). The guy is a big man, and a big man on social media and he has many followers who will readily believe what he tells them. SO HE SHOULD HAVE BEEN MORE RESPONSIBLE IN WHAT HE IS DISSEMINATING. About the same period, someone shared a post of mass killings on FB to me. at that point it had been shared over 1000 times with active comments coming in every 2 seconds. i took the pictures an subjected them to scrutiny via google picture verifier. found out that all of the pics were different parts of Africa while in crisis even going as far back as 2001. i then sent a comment that it was FAKE NEWS and someone retorted back that it is REAL and that his cousins friends uncle’s aunty or some thing like that is from the same village. anyways i reported the matter to Facebook and found the originator of the post, some fake pastor in UK and i sent messages directly to his wall challenging him. by this time, the post had over 15000 shares. and believe me, the hate it spread cannot be undone easily. THIS IS THE SAME SITUATION HERE.

      • Daniel Okogie

        Do u kno, some persons ll never know he has apologised for spreading the hate based on lies,and they are forever going to judge some other persons based on d hate conviction they have developed from maikori’s hate post

    • Daniel Okogie

      So bcos one knows how to deny, he should go out and spread hate based on his conviction from information which its only source is his driver who may nt b a relative now, that his blood brother has been killed by Fulanis in a tribal n religious violence, without first confirming from his other blood brothers n sisters, kinsmen who kno that that his brother lives with them in that SK,bfore going viral with it,only to com out n say I’m sorry after d damage has been done.they say oyibo wey make pencil,na im still make eraser. I say this bcos I don’t think u ll go spreading that u have killed someone just bcos u ll deny later that u were only saying so bcos someone told u so,without u first checking out d fact, not to talk of a man of his status who shud kno better, if he was not just been mischievous

    • SamPsalm

      Thank God you are not a lawyer – because you would have known it is not a defence even to basic defamation to say – I am quoting “someone else”. Because Maikori is smarter than you are, that is why he is apologising.

      In fact, the victim here is the driver. Who Maikori personally handed over to the Police. He should get a good lawyer who would easily maintain a case that his boss is trying to use him to cover his misdeeds. There is clearly almost zero hard evidence that Maikori was quoting his driver: that it was not all made up or that the information was not given to Maikori for him to lead a twitter campaign if at all. You can not mourn more than the bereaved remain as sound counsel in pre-Twitter generation as it is now.

      So, release the driver for telling a story people tell in beer parlours and newspaper stands everyday. Make Maikori answer for what he knew he was surely doing: incitement. There can be no doubt that he knew that his massive stature was sure to elicit the kind of response that attended it.

  • thusspokez

    The Kaduna State Government condemned the misinformation and the reporter responsible for the story in Vanguard Newspaper was arrested and charged.

    Mumus, don’t forget to arrest twitter (representative in Nigeria) for publishing Mr. Maikori’s story.

    • Peter_Edo

      thats not possible… they should arrest an A.I. algorithm?

  • Ade

    Nasir Elrufai the short shameless pathetic jihadist. Keep doing what you are doing. Your end will be terrible!

  • Shetty

    Your protectors are no longer in power where you do anything and get away with it , if you just say pim for the wrong reason you can get lock up .

  • Tommy Soto

    Finally break in all those fake Fulani herdsmen stories that have been circulating in the media for the past several months.

  • Adewolu Kazeem

    In as much as I feel for this gentleman’s plight, the law must still take her turn. Mr. Maikori should have done his one fact finding mission since he knows how sensitive such information his to the general public. Spreading hate is worst than the violence itself cos your can never tell who has picked up the hatred and yet your many apologies can never erase some people heart off hatred. He tribalise a situation and insisted he saw pictures, this is very poor of a lawyer. Am not a lawyer neither an elite, but I will never do such a costly mistake, regatdless of the government failure to arrest the situation. I can’t help divide this nation, I can only help unite it.

    • Peter_Edo

      bless you!

    • Daniel Okogie

      May u remained this rational to issues.u said my mind.

  • mike

    These lunatics that go about inciting the public on social media without checking any facts need to be locked up. Even the writer of this article said “thousands have been displaced” I live in southern Kaduna in Kafanchan, where are the displaced thousands,? This elrufai has tried more than all the governors to control this killing amd he should be commended. All these social media commentators should be locked up so we can live in peace!

    • Solomon Brown

      Commended for what, for paying the herdsmen who are in fact members of his tribe to stop killing civilians? I understand Maikori’s tweets were inaccurate, but as a resident of SK, if you are going to come online to toot el rufai’s horn, then you should really be ashamed of yourself, when all he has done in his capacity as as governor is compensate the killers instead of arresting them.

      • Chiemele

        Painful as it is and seeing security agencies in most cases cannot arrest them, I would rather people are giving amnesty than allowed to continue killing, kidnapping and destroying.
        It’s a question of a lesser evil. It’s in the same light, I argue for a grazing reserve.

    • Peter_Edo

      GBAM!!!

  • Usman

    That is our major problem, the so called “educated elites” that are financially buoyant and capable of inciting violence pass critical rumors, they should be dealt with, we can’t continue to live like this under the pretext of human right, if past perpetrators and inciters were punished, he would have verified his tweets before sending them

    • Peter_Edo

      GBAM!!!

  • Peter_Edo

    ALWAYS VERIFY ANY NEWS FROM MULTIPLE SOURCES IF YOU WANT TO SHARE IT OR POST IT. ALWAYS VERIFY PICTURES (use google) TO KNOW THE REALNESS OF THEM.

  • Chiemele

    I believe in freedom of speech, but not freedom to dissiminate falsehood, not freedom to incite violence, hate, intolerance with false propaganda.
    People who do this, don’t deserve to be free. This is irrespective of their religious, ethnic or Party afiliations.
    I did believe a Lawyer should know better.

  • Razak Banjo

    Very very disappointed by Mr. Maikori. This is a man that has huge followers of Nigerian youths. He has sowed hate in the minds of these youths by those tweets. The damaged has already been done his apology is coming too late. Let him go back home to Southern Kaduna to lead in the peace process. Not saying in Lagos and be issuing apology letter. He really need to do more to end the problem in Southern Kaduna.

  • SamPsalm

    Driver of Maikori who is in detention, no one is fighting for him. He was placed there by Maikori for telling the kind of stories drivers tell at beer parlours, taxi parks and news-stand. Maikori was the one who took a melodramatic fable to the twitter sphere and presented it as facts.

    Let the driver go, please. And let the man who wants to build his political stock leveraging the unfortunate security situation of his home state answer. He cannot be heard to say he was crying more than the driver – the bereaved – without doing the basic: cross-checking what could be easily cross-checked.

    It is time for all of us to learn that rights under the Constitution can be abused: and when they, the Constitution gives the right to rein in its abuse