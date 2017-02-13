Minjin drops new single, features Timaya

Related News

Afro-Pop singer, Adewale Lawanson Junior, better known as Minjin on Monday released yet another major single “Baby Kojo”, featuring Egberipapa 1 of Bayelsa, Timaya.

Produced by famous hit maker, Orbeat (Producer of Timaya’s Sanko song), the visuals of the song, which will be directed by Unlimited LA, will be released in two weeks.

Speaking on his experience working with Timaya, he said, “I enjoyed every moment working with him and as a colleague in the industry; he equally rendered advice to me.”

Blessed with an amazing vocal prowess, Minjin has carved a niche for himself since 2010 after he played the lead male character in the first all-black cast high school musical where he played the role of Troy.

Not relenting on his first love for music, Minjin went on to win the Centage musical contest, which shot him to superstardom.

Speaking on his act, the CEO Swaga records, Big Mike, noted, “Having followed Minjin’s music career years back, I soon discovered that he has the potentials and understands the art so well. He is good at what he does and after listening to several songs from his stable and other recordings; I find him worthy enough to invest on even though the industry is currently competitive.

“I have an immeasurable passion for the entertainment business. With over 10 years in the showbiz game, my brand, Swaga Records understands and believes in discovering and breeding new talents. This is exactly what we hope to achieve with regards to Minjin’s music career.”