Beyoncé announces pregnancy, exposes baby bump

Related News

American singer and songwriter, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, widely known as Beyonce, has announced that she is heavily pregnant.

The mother of one and wife of veteran American rapper, Jay Z, made the announcement to her over 92 million followers on Instagram.

The post which exposes her baby bump suggests that she is expecting a set of twins.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters,” she said.

Regarded as America’s most powerful music couple, the duo got married in April 4, 2008. They are blessed with a beautiful daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, born on January 7, 2012.

Prior to the arrival of their first child, Beyoncé had suffered a miscarriage which she described as the saddest thing she had endured.

Known for keeping their relationship private, the power couple sold a whooping 300 million records in combined sales in April 2014.

Her 2016 album, “Lemonade” has been nominated in the highly coveted “Album of the Year” category at the Grammy Awards.

The album which appeared on a number of critics’ platform was regarded as one of the best albums in 2016 and the second most prominently ranked body of work in 2016 according to Metacritic.