Davido signs new artiste to DMW

Sony BMG act and Davido Music World (DMW) boss, David Adeleke, widely known by his stage name, Davido, has made a new addition to his imprint.

Davido made the grand announcement via his Instagram page.

“Welcome @yonda_music to DMW 2017 Bad boy boutta burn it up!! Big ups @abbricks (Lazyboy management).. YONDA IT’S YOUR TIME!!” he said.

The new artiste will join the likes of Lola Rae, Dremo and Mayorkun.

The new signing comes shortly after Davido’s outburst on SnapChat which suggested that he had sacked his manager, Kamal Ajiboye.

“I am my own manager in 2017! Don’t put your life in another man’s hand”, he said.

He went further to add that he was tired of chasing international fame.

Davido also jointly owns HKN music alongside his elder brother Adewale Adeleke. HKN is home to Sina Rambo, B-Red, Deekay and Danagog.