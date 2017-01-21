D’Banj releases 5 new videos on CREAM platform

Related News

The Kokomaster, D’banj, has released five new videos for the winners of his CREAM initiative on the CREAM platform.

The newly released videos are that of Rayce, TK Swag, MKJ, Leke Benson and Legend Courage who are winners in their respective categories.

C.R.E.A.M is an acronym for Creative, Reality, Entertainment, Arts and Music. According to D’banj, the platform will provide creative minds the opportunity to have their songs recorded, shoot standard videos and also collaborate with any artiste of their choice.

He says, “I launched the CREAM platform to contribute positively to the development of the music industry in Nigeria and help budding artistes find their feet and put their best foot forward in the entertainment industry. It is my little way of giving back to the industry, which made me.”

The Kokomaster also added that so far, the winners of the C.R.E.A.M are Rayce, TK Swag, MKJ, Leke Benson and Legendary Courage.

About the five artistes, their songs and new videos:

-Jebon Records artiste, Kingsley Amoni Irase, popularly known as Rayce, is best known for his hit songs Baby Go Gaga Go, Tested OK, Just Like Dat, Jack Sparrow, Tetela, 21 Love and Now Wetin Dey. The easy going musical artist, songwriter and producer is set to begin the year with his current single titled ‘Shiki-Shiki’ featuring D’banj.

-Torkuma Davies Nyior TK Swag, also known as Mr Alhaji, is a graduate of pure chemistry who started music officially in Jos in 2009. TK Swag is the first winner on the CREAM platform. He is based in Jos and hails from Benue State.

-Olorunleke Benson, who is originally from Kogi State, was born and bred in Kaduna State. He started rapping and singing at the age of 14 in the northern part of Nigeria. By the age of 18 he was already sitting on top of the northern music chart.

-Makanjuola Emmanuel Oluwafemi, who goes by the stage name MKJ, is a songwriter and music producer who hails from Kwara State. He started singing officially in 2010. MKJ is known for his captivating lyrical prowess. He is based in Lagos and his hit song is titled ‘Jodada’.

-Enoch Courage Stephen also known as Legendary Courage is a gospel musician, a producer, a vocal coach, a composer and a pianist. He hails from Kogi state Nigeria and his style of music is unique and loved all over the world. He is a CREAM platform winner and ambassador and his dream is to see his music played and accepted and loved all over the world. He is based in Abuja.