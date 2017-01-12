‘Tekno in New York to sign Sony deal’

Related News

Triple MG lead act, Augustine Miles Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno, is currently in New York City to seal a record deal with Sony Music.

Label bosses, Ubi Franklin, and CEO Upfront and Personal, Paul Okoye, accompanied him on the trip.

This was made known in an Instagram video shared by Mr. Okoye. In the video, the trio are in high spirits and could be heard shouting, “We burn it, Sony Money, We burn it”.

The video was shot in front of the Trump Towers, in New York.

Although there are whispers that the deal is worth $4 million, critics believe that the figure may have been hyped considering the fact that most Nigerian artistes are known to exaggerate details of their endorsements and record deal.

The deal is also said to be worth much more than what Davido was offered over a year ago by Sony.

The “Pana” crooner who made major music headlines last year, began the preliminary stages of the deal but was not fully implemented.

Efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to contact the label bosses proved unsuccessful.

Following Iyanya’s exit from Triple MG to Mavin Records, Ubi Franklin bought over Iyanya’s share of the company and sold it a portion of the shares to Mr. Okoye thereby making him a co-owner of the label.

Having had a great musical year in 2016 with great singles like Pana, Diana, Where and Rara, the artiste appears set to dominate the industry in 2017.

The artiste is also set to release his highly anticipated “Half an Hour” album sometime this year.