Kannywood star, Lawal Ahmed, wins big at Katsina Heroes Award

Kannywood actor, Lawal Ahmed, won a Mercedes E320 car at the Katsina Heroes Award which took place in Katsina State last week.

The Katsina Heroes Award is an annual event organised to honour Katsina State indigenes who have excelled in different fields of endeavour ranging from the academics, entrepreneurship, entertainment to sports.

The actor was recognised for his giant strides in the Kannywood movie industry.

In a chat with PREMIUM TIMES in Abuja, the talented actor could not contain his excitement as he showed off his new ride to this correspondent.

He was also full of praises to God for his successes in Kannywood.

“It still feels like a miracle to me. I never thought I would come this far in my career. It was indeed a very big surprise. I just put in for the award and every participant was asked to mobilise their fans to vote for them. Everybody did and I won,” he told this newspaper.

When asked if how he feels to be the first Kannywood actor to win a luxury car at an award in Nigeria, Lawal said he felt more than fulfilled.

“Let me tell you apart from plaques that we are mostly given at award ceremonies, no Nigerian award comes close to the Katsina Heroes Awards. This is the first time something of this magnitude will happen to any Kannywood actor or celebrity.

“So, I feel elated and fulfilled. This is a challenge for me to do better in the years to come,” he noted.

The boyish-looking actor has since handed over his former car, a Peugeot 406, to his wife.

Lawal Ahmed is a recipient of many other movie awards.

He won the best supporting actor award at the 2016 Kannywood awards.