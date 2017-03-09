Ali Nuhu named face of Nigerian telecom consumer campaign

Related News

Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu, has been named the face of the Nigerian Telecom Consumer Campaign, which kicks off on March 15 in Abuja.

The Kannywood star broke the news on his official Instagram account when he posted a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission, Tony Ojobo.

The actor will be officially unveiled at the event, which coincides with the 2017 World Consumer Rights Day themed “Building a Digital World Consumers can trust”.

Mr. Ojobo also added that the key components of the year of the telecom consumer include the Creation of greater awareness on Quality of Service (QoS); Electromagnetic Fields, Do Not Disturb (which consumers can use to stop unsolicited text messages and The NCC’s toll free line – 622 through which consumers can reach the Commission in cases where service providers fail to resolve their complaints.

The campaign hopes to secure the support of network operators towards meeting set targets and Key Performance Indicators (KPI) on Quality of Services especially as it affects drop calls.



Ali Nuhu being unveiled as the face of Nigerian telecom consumer campaign

Ali Nuhu is regarded as Kannywood’s biggest actor. He is the most successful Kannywood cross over actor. He has over a 160 Kannywood and Nollywood movies to his credit.