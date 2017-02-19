Kannywood: General Bello marries Zainab

Related News

Kannywood actor, Muhammed Bello, married his heartthrob, Zainab Mohammed, on Saturday in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

One of Bello’s friends, Hamisu Musa, described the couple’s relationship.

“Bello was my school classmate and if I am not mistaken, he has been together with Zainab for over 15 years,” he said.

The bride, Zainab, is not involved in Kannywood.

Popularly known as General Bello in Kannywood, Bello operates from Jos, Plateau State.

He is known in Kannywood as the actor who can speak multiple languages, including Spanish, French, Arabic, and Hindu.

Bello also works as a translator, and has won several awards.

He is a movie producer, a cameraman, sound engineer, music composer, movie non-linear editor and a singer.

“I thank God for my skills,” the actor, who is also managing director and CEO of BMB productions, told PREMIUM TIMES.