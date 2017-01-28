INTERVIEW: Actor Zaharaddeen Sani speaks on Kannywood actress he wants as second wife

Related News

Dubbed Kannywood’s “bad boy”, Zaharaddeen Sani, is well known for the many villain roles he portrays in Kannywood flicks. In less than three years, he has since become a household name and one of the hottest actors out off northern Nigeria.

On account of his all-inclusiveness and dedication to his work, the talented actor has also become the number one choice of many Kannywood producers.

PREMIUM TIMES had a chat with the gifted actor in Abuja recently where he opened up on his career,love life on his relationship with Kannywood stars

PT: What motivated you to become an actor?

Zaharaddeen: I have always wanted to act since I was a kid. In fact let me tell you watching movies was my hobby. Along the line, I fortunately ran into Ali Nuhu who spotted my acting talent and give me a role in a film he was producing at the time. I haven’t looked back ever since.

PT: Who is Ali Nuhu to you?

Zaharadden: Ali Nuhu is just a friend and my boss. He featured me

in his movie which was debut rolet and that was the beginning of my acting voyage. I am also a member of Ali Nuhu’ FKD records.

PT: Which of your films is your favourite?

Zaharaddeen: My favourite film is ‘Daga ni Sai Ke’. I received lots of commendations for my superb acting in the film. I portrayed a spoilt brat in the movie and I did great. The producer, director and co-actors in the film applaud my role in the movie to date.

PT: What is your relationship with Adam Zango?

Zaharaddeen: Adam Zango is my friend and he will forever remain my friend. We actually had issues in the beginning that almost led to a division in our industry. It was a big fight then. We both refused to star in the same film or attend events where either of us was attending. It was a serious squabble back then.

I know it was j ust the handiwork of devil. This is because we were best of

friends before the squabble, but all that is history.

We have resolved the issues and have since moved on. We now act together, travel together and even extend some goodwill to each other. Zango visits me on set and I reciprocate same gesture. We are extremely close so much that the only time we are apart is at bedtime.

PT: Who are your favourite actors?

Zaharadden: My two best actors are Ali Nuhu and Adam Zango.

PT: Why them?

Zaharaddeen: They are great actors whom you can’t help but love. I watch their films every time and any time. Ali Nuhu and Adam Zango will give you what you want to see. They make acting so simple and realistic. I cannot get tired of watching them any time.

PT: You only mentioned Ali and Zango, what about the ladies?

Zaharaddeen: For me, it will always be Jamila Nagudu and Fati Washa. However, Jamila is my favourite Kannywood actress. Just like Adam and Ali, Jamila gives acting her best shot. I love watching her movies and I don’t get tired. Fati on the other hand is a marvelous actress and I will remain her fan forever.

PT: Are you married?

Zaharaddeen: Yes, I am and I have two daughters; Maryam and Munnira.

PT: Is your wife also an actress?

Zaharaddeen: My wife is not an actress. Altho

ugh I almost married an actress but the relationship never worked. I actually loved her but somehow it didn’t work.

PT: Do you still love her?

Zaharaddeen: Yes I do. I wouldn’t mind if she would say I do to me. I will gladly present myself to her.

PT: What is her name?

Zaharaddeen: I don’t want to tell. I am sorry. (Laugh)

PT: Are you working on any new film now?

Zaharaddeen: Yes I am. In fact, I just finished shooting my newest film titled ‘Dini Boy’ recently. I am the lead actor.

PT: Are you likely to stop acting anytime soon?

Zaharaddeen: Not at all, I am here to stay in this industry forever. Even when I have to stop acting later in life, I will surely be on hand to direct films, produce films or partake in the industry as a policy maker.

PT: If you were not acting, what would you do?

Zaharaddeen: I spend quality time with my family. I also go to gym and play soccer.

PT: Aside from acting are you involved in any form of business?

Zaharaddeen: Yes I do. I buy and sell cars. I love cars.

PT: What are your thoughts on the gay rumours trailing you?

Zaharaddeen: If you must succeed in life, you also must be ready for attacks. It is a mere attack but as far as I am concerned we (actors) are decent people doing a decent job in the Kannywood.

PT: What would you say about Rahama Sadau’s expulsion from Kannywood?

Zaharaddeen: I think it is an issue that is well handled by the regulators of the Kannywood Industry. She violated the rules of the industry and she was punished. If I broke any too and was found guilty, I will also be punished. I think they are doing this for

r the good of us the actors and not to bring down any person. I think she has moved on. She is already working with American singer Akon and doing some bits of Nollywood films.

She probably believes she doesn’t want the Kannywood anymore. It is her life and I wish her well. One must be guided by rules however it is and when you break it you must face the consequences.

PT: Thank you Zaharaddeen

Zaharaddeen: You are Welcome PREMIUM TIMES.