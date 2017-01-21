Kannywood’s top 5 most-wanted movie pairs

Related News

It takes much more than a good script to shoot a blockbuster Kannywood flick.

Whether you are shooting a comedy, thriller, or a romantic movie, as a producer, you must assemble the right cast from the onset.

Lately, many Kannywood producers have noted that pairing some actors in a movie does magic. By frequently starring some Kannywood actors and actresses in their movies, many producers have been smiling to the bank.

A Kannywood film producer, Aminu Zaria, believes in pairing the right actors in a movie.

According to him, many producers have found out that certain pairings have translated to good movie returns.

Another film promoter and marketer, Hassana Dalhat, cannot agree any more with Ms. Zaria. She says, “At the point of purchase we notice that some people would rather buy films that feature some of their favorites on-screen duo.

With all these in mind, PREMIUM TIMES has compiled the top 5 Kannywood collaborations that works best for film producers.

1 – Ali Nuhu and Aaina’u Ade

If you want to a healthy dose of drama and conflict in a Kannywood movie, then, watch Ali Nuhu acting alonsgide Aaina’u Ade.

Even though they have a love-hate relationship in movies, when they star alongside each other, they are sure to deliver a sterling performance and keep you glued to the edge of your seat. Still don’t get our drift? Then, you must watch them in the 2013 Kannywood film, Da kishiyar Gida’.

2 – Adam Zango and Aisha Tsamiya –

Adam Zango and Aisha Tsamiya is to Kannywood what Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore is to Hollywood. If you want to see how much love means to some people, then, an Aisha Tsamiya and Adam Zango movie is your best bet.

They are always paired in movies that tell love stories and they give you just that. Check them out in ‘So’ and Zeenat among other movies.

3 – Jamila Nagudu and Suleiman Bosho

These two figures are extremely marvelous starring alongside each other. While Bosho was tipped as the next Ibro of Kannywood because of his uproarious approach to acting, Nagudu is regarded as one of the Queens of Kannywood. A winning pair, you can’t help but notice how well they interpret any role they are given.

4 – Sadiq Sani Sadiq and Hafsat Idris

Sadiq Sani and Hafsat Idris make for a great pair in any Kannywood film. They are currently on set of a 2017 blockbuster movie, ‘Gimbiya Sailuba’. Talented, spontaneous and good-looking, you will love them in the movie, ‘Yar film’.

5 – Rabiu Rikadawa and Hadiza Mohammed

They act as parents in movies and their combination is always fantastic. Their on-screen chemistry is almost unbelievable and make for a good watch any day and anytime. Watch ‘Adon Gari’ among others.